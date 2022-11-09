Advanced search
News
Growth in U.S. Wholesale Inventories Eased in September

11/09/2022 | 10:25am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria


Inventories at U.S. wholesalers rose in September, albeit at a slower pace compared with the previous month as demand weakens.

Inventories of U.S. merchant wholesalers increased 0.6% in September on month, easing from a upwardly revised 1.4% increase in August, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected inventories to increase by 0.8%.

The ratio of inventories to sales was unchanged at 1.31 from the previous month. However, the ratio increased compared with September 2021, when it stood at 1.21, in a sign that supply-chain bottlenecks continued to ease.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com 

