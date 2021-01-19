Growth of Telehealth Provider TimelyMD Continues with Strategic Hires

TimelyMD, the only full-service telehealth provider solely focused on higher education, has recently hired five transformative leaders to support its exponential growth at colleges and universities across the country as demand for telemedicine and teletherapy continues to skyrocket during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a mission to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere, TimelyMD offers differentiated solutions to meet the needs of college students with 24/7 access to telehealth and providers in all 50 states.

Providing telehealth options has never been more important, especially for college students who may be learning remotely, need after-hours care, and prefer to access care privately on their own devices. These leaders will support TimelyMD’s continued growth beyond the 80 campus partners it currently serves, including Duke University, Emory University, Johns Hopkins University, Los Rios Community College District, University of Notre Dame and Paul Quinn College.

Nirmal (Nim) Patel M.D., M.P.H., Senior Vice President of Care Transformation

Dr. Patel is a nationally renowned expert in preventative health and telemedicine who has held prestigious roles such as Chief Medical Officer, Chief Medical Information Officer and Global Head of Health and Wellness at industry giants such as United HealthCare, Teladoc, Morgan Stanley and Cisco. As SVP of Care Transformation, Dr. Patel brings her vast experience to TimelyMD, where her role focuses on population health, optimizing quality of care and tailoring measures of success for campuses.

A primary care physician with an epidemiology background, Dr. Patel’s differentiated knowledge of clinical operations, evidence-based medicine, team-based care and care variation have enabled her to develop innovative care delivery systems for hospital systems, and payors. She is a subject matter expert in telehealth, having created first-of-its-kind solutions focused on primary care, dermatology and behavioral health, while using data to show success. Dr. Patel developed a unique approach to quality and value measurement for the largest telemedicine platform in the U.S. to facilitate improved outcomes, she participates in nationally renowned boards and leadership councils, including the Clinical Advisory Board at WebMD, as well as advisory boards of venture capital and early stage companies. Dr. Patel received her M.D. at the University of Manchester, U.K., and her M.P.H from Yale University. She is based in the New York metropolitan area.

Kelsey Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Finance

As SVP of Finance, Kelsey Cunningham brings a strong background of accounting and finance experience to the TimelyMD team, primarily focused on the financial development and execution of various business strategies. She most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Inspirus, an HR technology and employee recognition company within Sodexo. Cunningham previously served as the Vice President of Finance for Signify Health and began her career in audit at Ernst & Young. Kelsey earned a B.B.A. in Finance and Accounting and a Master of Accounting degree from Texas Christian University and has been a CPA since 2011. Based at the company’s Fort Worth headquarters, Kelsey serves on the TCU Accounting Advisory Board and the Neeley School of Business Board of Advisors.

Becky Laman, Senior Vice President of Business Development

Becky Laman has dedicated her career to student success and brings more than a decade of leadership experience developing strategic plans with proven success in higher education, medical education, technology and advertising to her role at TimelyMD. She has held numerous roles across business development and operations, overseeing partner creation and expansion, new partner launches, client service, market research, technology implementation and ongoing improvement. Previously, Laman worked for two industry-leading online education service providers, Wiley Education Services (formerly Deltak) and Bisk Education, supporting both public and private institutions. Her passion for excellence and entrepreneurship has helped to build long lasting partnerships with universities and higher education associations. Becky earned her B.S. in Computer Graphics Technology from Purdue University. She is based in the Orlando area.

Nathan (Nate) Stewart, Vice President of Student Marketing

As VP of Student Marketing, Nate Stewart’s focus is on maximizing student engagement and utilization, as well as building the TimelyMD brand. Prior to joining TimelyMD, Nate spent 20 years as an executive marketer in the advertising industry, leading teams at some of the best creative agencies in the world for clients like The Home Depot, General Motors, Jack Daniel’s and Delta Air Lines. Most recently, he was the Managing Director for The&Partnership in New York, where he built a bespoke, embedded agency for The Wall Street Journal that helped the publication add 1.5 million new subscribers, including half a million students across more than 80 universities. Stewart earned a B.B.A. in Marketing from Texas A&M University and is based in Austin, Texas.

Dr. Robert (Bob) Hitchcock, Executive Director of Medical Services

Dr. Bob Hitchcock oversees a national network of medical and mental health physicians and advanced practice practitioners that serve hundreds of thousands of students at TimelyMD partner institutions. An actively practicing emergency physician with over 25 years’ experience, and several years of telemedicine clinical and leadership experience, Dr. Hitchcock is driven by a passion for outstanding healthcare delivery. He believes that the intersection of technology and healthcare delivery is rich with opportunity to positively influence health outcomes, improve patient access to acute, chronic and preventative care and reduce the cost of healthcare. For over a decade, as a senior executive with a healthcare IT company, he led strategies for business and product development that promoted improved financial, operational and clinical outcomes for hospitals, providers, and the patients they serve. Dr. Hitchcock actively participates with state and national professional organizations to advance the practice of medicine. He received his M.D. from the SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine a B.A. from SUNY Oswego. He completed his emergency medicine residency at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in the Bronx, N.Y. Dr. Hitchcock is based at TimelyMD’s Fort Worth headquarters.

About TimelyMD

Focused on improving the health of student populations, TimelyMD offers universities and colleges a comprehensive, custom program centered around telehealth. TimelyMD’s campus-wide solution gives students one point of contact – anytime, anywhere – to get quality care and immediate treatment for medical or mental health concerns from board certified physicians and licensed counselors. TimelyMD’s telehealth programs optimize clinic resources and support clinic staff in delivering quality care to the right students at the right times. Visit timely.md for more information.

