Growth worries, Chinese tech rout set to drag Wall St lower

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* Weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly last week
* Economy linked stocks, mega-cap tech names under pressure
* Didi, other U.S. listed Chinese firms drop on crackdown
fears
* Futures off: Dow 1.30%, S&P 1.25%, Nasdaq 1.34%
July 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to
open sharply lower on Thursday as the spread of the COVID-19
Delta variant cast doubts over an economic recovery, while a
rout in Chinese tech stocks appeared to have spilled over across
markets.
Investors globally turned wary of risk. Equities fell and
bond prices rallied on worries about Beijing's crackdown on
foreign-listed Chinese firms and a sustained global economic
recovery.
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc, which
has been at the center of a selloff after its app was taken down
by Beijing, fell 5.6% in premarket trading.
Other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell, tracking steep losses
in China and Hong Kong, with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd sliding 2.7% and internet search engine
Baidu Inc down 3.2%.
"What you saw with Didi this week really spooked investors
because you have a concern now...that we don't know what the
regulatory proposals are going to look like," said Thomas Hayes,
chairman of Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.
"Until there's clarity and the Chinese government moderates
its stance, investors will dump holdings and ask questions
later."
Meanwhile, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic
warned on Wednesday that a spike in the highly infectious
coronavirus variant could hamper a U.S. economic recovery.
Minutes of the central bank's June meeting released on
Wednesday showed the Fed officials felt a U.S. recovery had a
long way to go and they may not be ready yet to move on
tightening policy.
Indeed, the Labor department's report showed weekly jobless
claims unexpectedly rose to 373,000 for the week ended July 3.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications
for the latest week.
The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, jumped 3.1 points to its highest level in
over two weeks.
Stocks that led much of Wall Street's rally this year and
those that stand to benefit the most from an economic rebound
were under pressure.
Big banks Citigroup Inc, JP Morgan Chase & Co,
Wells Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp lost
between 2% and 2.6% tracking a fall in the 10-year Treasury
yield to 1.25%.
Energy shares such as Exxon Mobil Corp, Devon Energy
Corp, Schlumberger NV, Halliburton Co
and Occidental Petroleum Corp fell between 1.6% and
3.0%.
Technology stocks that are typically favored in a low-rate
environment also slipped, with the FAANG group of shares
dropping between 0.7% and 2%. They had sent the Nasdaq and S&P
500 to record highs on Wednesday.
At 8:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 450 points,
or 1.3%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 54.5 points, or
1.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 197.75 points,
or 1.34%.
Tesla Inc declined 2.5% after the electric-vehicle
maker said it sold fewer China-made vehicles in June compared
with May.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Devik Jain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)