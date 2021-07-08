Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Growth worries, Chinese tech rout set to drag Wall St lower

07/08/2021 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in New York

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly last week

* Economy linked stocks, mega-cap tech names under pressure

* Didi, other U.S. listed Chinese firms drop on crackdown fears

* Futures off: Dow 1.30%, S&P 1.25%, Nasdaq 1.34%

July 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open sharply lower on Thursday as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant cast doubts over an economic recovery, while a rout in Chinese tech stocks appeared to have spilled over across markets.

Investors globally turned wary of risk. Equities fell and bond prices rallied on worries about Beijing's crackdown on foreign-listed Chinese firms and a sustained global economic recovery.

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc, which has been at the center of a selloff after its app was taken down by Beijing, fell 5.6% in premarket trading.

Other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell, tracking steep losses in China and Hong Kong, with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd sliding 2.7% and internet search engine Baidu Inc down 3.2%.

"What you saw with Didi this week really spooked investors because you have a concern now...that we don't know what the regulatory proposals are going to look like," said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"Until there's clarity and the Chinese government moderates its stance, investors will dump holdings and ask questions later."

Meanwhile, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic warned on Wednesday that a spike in the highly infectious coronavirus variant could hamper a U.S. economic recovery.

Minutes of the central bank's June meeting released on Wednesday showed the Fed officials felt a U.S. recovery had a long way to go and they may not be ready yet to move on tightening policy.

Indeed, the Labor department's report showed weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rose to 373,000 for the week ended July 3. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week.

The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, jumped 3.1 points to its highest level in over two weeks.

Stocks that led much of Wall Street's rally this year and those that stand to benefit the most from an economic rebound were under pressure.

Big banks Citigroup Inc, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp lost between 2% and 2.6% tracking a fall in the 10-year Treasury yield to 1.25%.

Energy shares such as Exxon Mobil Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Schlumberger NV, Halliburton Co and Occidental Petroleum Corp fell between 1.6% and 3.0%.

Technology stocks that are typically favored in a low-rate environment also slipped, with the FAANG group of shares dropping between 0.7% and 2%. They had sent the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to record highs on Wednesday.

At 8:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 450 points, or 1.3%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 54.5 points, or 1.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 197.75 points, or 1.34%.

Tesla Inc declined 2.5% after the electric-vehicle maker said it sold fewer China-made vehicles in June compared with May. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:14aHIGHLIGHTS-Lagarde comments at ECB press conference
RE
09:13aGrowth worries, Chinese tech rout set to drag Wall St lower
RE
09:09aU.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rise
RE
09:06aUK watchdog slaps Lloyds with $124 million fine over home insurance renewals
RE
09:06aU.S. Jobless Claims Up 2K to 373K in July 3 Week
DJ
09:02aStellantis to invest more than 30 billion euros to electrify vehicle lineup
RE
09:00aKenya says state firms face funding gaps, 18 need $3.54 billion over five years
RE
08:50aSTANDARD CHARTERED  : Governance team sought for multibillion-dollar carbon offset market
RE
08:31aAngola aims to sell majority stake in insurer ENSA by end-November
RE
08:29aBiden to take aim at rail, sea shipping competition - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : European stocks caught in global selloff on recovery concerns
2Europe's SoftBank Prosus plays long game to shrink value gap
3Oil prices continue to fall as OPEC+ uncertainty weighs
4U.S. Treasury rally powers on, world shares take a knock
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : sees weaker Q2 billings growth, retains guidance

HOT NEWS