Grünenthal GmbH : announces pricing of its first bond

Aachen, Germany, 23 April 2021 - Grünenthal GmbH (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its first bond with an aggregate principal amount of ?650 million. Due to strong investor demand, the original offer size was increased by ?150 million. The bond includes a five and a half year tranche of ?400 million 3.625% senior secured notes due in November 2026 as well as a seven-year tranche of ?250 million 4.125% senior secured notes due in May 2028 (together the "Notes"). Both tranches will be issued at 100%. The Notes were offered outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). In the United States, the Notes were offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

The additional financing will further optimise Grünenthal's capital structure and support its growth strategy.

Earlier this year, Grünenthal already successfully extended the maturities of its ?400 million revolving credit facility and its ?535 million term loan bank facilities.

The offering of the Notes is expected to close on 05 May 2021.

---

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, fully-integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and innovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a world free of pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29 countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in around 100 countries. In 2020, Grünenthal employed around 4,500 people and achieved sales of ? 1.3 bn.

More information: www.grunenthal.com

