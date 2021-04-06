Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Decrease of 4.6% for the Month of March

04/06/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of March 2021, compared to traffic figures for March 2020.

For March 2021, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 1.2%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 10.6%, while international passenger traffic decreased by 15.3%. The total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports decreased by 4.6%.

Domestic traffic continues to strengthen at our 12 Mexican airports, as airlines gradually increase their operations. However, international traffic declined, to a lesser extent compared to February, due to the new requirements to enter the United States as well as the suspension of flights originating from Mexico and the Caribbean by the Canadian government.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

AirportMar-20Mar-21% ChangeJan-Mar 20Jan-Mar 21% Change
Guadalajara614.3611.6(0.4%)2,336.51,573.6(32.7%)
Tijuana*418.4535.928.1%1,420.11,410.7(0.7%)
Los Cabos116.4142.422.3%402.7366.9(8.9%)
Puerto Vallarta94.6125.732.9%367.8300.4(18.3%)
Guanajuato107.3109.92.5%424.6286.0(32.6%)
Montego Bay0.00.0(100.0%)1.00.0(100.0%)
Hermosillo109.1108.0(1.0%)396.1257.6(35.0%)
Morelia33.738.915.6%125.8109.9(12.7%)
Mexicali75.368.1(9.6%)277.0190.2(31.3%)
La Paz60.664.87.0%213.5169.1(20.8%)
Aguascalientes35.235.71.4%137.697.7(29.0%)
Kingston0.10.0(63.2%)1.30.1(90.8%)
Los Mochis24.427.412.1%86.870.9(18.3%)
Manzanillo6.76.7(1.0%)23.217.1(26.2%)
Total1,696.11,875.110.6%6,213.94,850.4(21.9%)

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

AirportMar-20Mar-21% ChangeJan-Mar 20Jan-Mar 21% Change
Guadalajara221.8195.4(11.9%)957.8595.0(37.9%)
Tijuana*151.9167.310.2%684.3424.8(37.9%)
Los Cabos232.8231.9(0.4%)947.1534.4(43.6%)
Puerto Vallarta275.0146.8(46.6%)1,086.3352.5(67.6%)
Guanajuato32.627.8(14.7%)148.285.4(42.4%)
Montego Bay261.5129.4(50.5%)1,132.9304.7(73.1%)
Hermosillo4.07.484.2%18.819.95.8%
Morelia25.121.8(13.3%)99.675.1(24.6%)
Mexicali0.20.322.4%1.20.7(42.7%)
La Paz1.11.861.1%3.34.019.3%
Aguascalientes11.311.1(2.1%)48.433.9(30.0%)
Kingston72.736.7(49.6%)353.5115.4(67.4%)
Los Mochis0.30.6109.8%1.31.623.7%
Manzanillo7.53.7(50.4%)28.59.4(67.0%)
Total1,297.9982.0(24.3%)5,511.22,556.5(53.6%)

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

AirportMar-20Mar-21% ChangeJan-Mar 20Jan-Mar 21% Change
Guadalajara836.1807.0(3.5%)3,294.42,168.5(34.2%)
Tijuana*570.3703.223.3%2,104.41,835.5(12.8%)
Los Cabos349.2374.37.2%1,349.8901.3(33.2%)
Puerto Vallarta369.6272.5(26.3%)1,454.1652.9(55.1%)
Guanajuato139.9137.7(1.5%)572.9371.4(35.2%)
Montego Bay261.5129.4(50.5%)1,133.9304.7(73.1%)
Hermosillo113.1115.42.0%414.9277.4(33.1%)
Morelia58.860.73.2%225.4184.9(18.0%)
Mexicali75.568.4(9.5%)278.2190.9(31.4%)
La Paz61.766.68.0%216.9173.1(20.2%)
Aguascalientes46.546.80.6%186.0131.7(29.2%)
Kingston72.936.7(49.6%)354.7115.5(67.4%)
Los Mochis24.728.013.2%88.072.5(17.7%)
Manzanillo14.310.4(27.1%)51.726.5(48.7%)
Total2,994.02,857.1(4.6%)11,725.17,406.9(36.8%)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users (in thousands):

AirportMar-20Mar-21% ChangeJan-Mar 20Jan-Mar 21% Change
Tijuana150.3165.810.3%677.3421.0(37.8%)

Highlights for the Period:

  • The number of seats available during March 2021 declined by 22.7% compared to March 2020; load factors for the month went from 57.1% in March 2020 to 70.2% in March 2021.

Company Description
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

IR Contacts: 
  
Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officersvillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Alejandra Soto, IRO and Corporate Finance Directorasoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Gisela Murillo, Investor Relationsgmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +52-33-3880-1100 ext. 20294

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pAPPTIO  : Unifies Product Experience to Support Digital-First Strategies
PR
05:59pBank of America, Walmart, UC Berkeley Law Team Up for The Marine Mammal Center's Ocean Policy Series to Talk Capitalism and Climate Change on April 20
BU
05:57pTOSHIBA  : Japan's Toshiba to get proposal to go private from CVC Capital, source says
RE
05:56pVIRTU FINANCIAL  : 'Millionaires tax' threat has some NY bankers, managers eyeing exits
RE
05:56pBIRD CONSTRUCTION INC.  : Announces Release Date And Conference Call For 2021 First Quarter Financial Results
AQ
05:56pWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES  : Wabtec Secures Marine Engine Order for Largest U.S. Hopper Dredger
PU
05:55pICELANDAIR  : Traffic Data March 2021
AQ
05:55pThornburg Expands Board with Addition of Blair C. Naylor as Independent Director
PR
05:55pBraveheart Resources Closes $600,000 Flow-Through Financing
NE
05:54pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
2Wall Street pulls back, Treasury yields inch lower as eyes turn to Fed, earnings
3NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
4WINDS OF CHANGE: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : What Is Archegos and How Did It Rattle the Stock Market? -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ