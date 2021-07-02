Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grupo Halcón : a leading ceramic tile producer, announces acquisition of assets of Cicogres as well as significant milestones in its organic growth plan

07/02/2021 | 12:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

Grupo Halcón, a Spain-based, global leader in ceramic tiles, announces the acquisition of the industrial assets (including 5 modern production lines with large format capabilities), brand, and catalog of Cicogres, S.A., a Castellón-based ceramic tile producer with an impressive track record of innovation over more than 30 years of operations, as well as the transfer of the current workforce of Cicogres, S.A. to Grupo Halcón. This transaction will reinforce the leadership of Grupo Halcón in the global ceramic tile industry, increasing production capacity by 10 million square meters per year, to a total of approximately 50 million square meters (including the two new lines discussed below) across 21 production lines, and generating sales exceeding €250 million across three established brands. Grupo Halcón will reinvigorate the Cicogres brand by launching a new catalogue of on-trend designs, while continuing to supply historical formats.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005968/en/

New Halcón Cerámicas showroom opened in Alcora (Castellón) in May of 2021

New Halcón Cerámicas showroom opened in Alcora (Castellón) in May of 2021

Regarding organic growth plans initiated in 2020, including investment of €45 million by 2021, Grupo Halcón has completed one of the two envisioned capacity expansions and two new showrooms at the group’s facility in Alcora (Castellón) as well as the new logistical center in Onda (Castellón). The first new production line, initialized in the spring of this year, added 4 million square meters of capacity and expanded Grupo Halcón’s capabilities to include large and polished tile formats. The second new production line, expected to come online in the fall of this year, will add another 4 million square meters of flexible capacity.

Francois Brendel, CEO of Grupo Halcón, noted: “We are very excited about the addition of valuable, plug-and-play assets from Cicogres – the transaction is a reflection of the group’s vision to supplement organic growth investment with accretive acquisitions. We are proud to welcome Cicogres’s team, recognized for professional service and quality manufacturing. With support from Falcon Private Holdings, the group’s majority shareholder since 2018, Grupo Halcón will continue to seek additional avenues for growth across geographies and channels.”


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:34aHITACHI  : ABB Power Grids is evolving to become Hitachi Energy and broadens commitment to a sustainable energy future
AQ
12:31aGRUPO HALCÓN  : a leading ceramic tile producer, announces acquisition of assets of Cicogres as well as significant milestones in its organic growth plan
BU
12:21aIndian shares flat as Hero MotoCorp, Reliance offset tech losses
RE
12:16aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Stocks to Rise After S&P -2-
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aOlympics-Tokyo organisers lean toward banning spectators from night events -newspaper
RE
12:10aAccel-KKR Completes Acquisition of Navis
BU
12:08aSANTOS  : Australian shale play Tamboran drops 10% in ASX debut
RE
12:07aU.S. employment likely accelerated in June as companies boost perks for workers
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. quarterly auto sales jump on strong SUV demand, shift to EVs
2China shares slip after Party's party, others firm ahead of U.S. jobs data
3ECOPETROL S.A. : ECOPETROL S A : Colombia's Ecopetrol creates new marketing arm in Singapore to boost Asia ope..
4Robinhood reveals breakneck growth, legal pitfalls in IPO filing
5VALE S.A. : VALE S A : receives the world's first ore carrier that produces air bubbles in the hull to reduce ..

HOT NEWS