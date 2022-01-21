Grupo Vidanta Partners With Grupo Salinas To Announce The Mexico Open At Vidanta

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a further testament to its commitment to Mexico and showcasing the best of the country to the world, Grupo Vidanta has partnered with Grupo Salinas to host the PGA Tour. As Latin America's leading luxury tourism and golf course developer, Grupo Vidanta announced its new role as presenting sponsor of the Mexico Open. This PGA Tour tournament will take place at the Vidanta Vallarta golf course annually for the next three years and will now be called the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

The first year of the Mexico Open at Vidanta will kick off April 28th and run through May 1st, where 132 professional players will gather at the Vidanta Vallarta golf course to compete for an accumulated purse of $7.3 million and 500 FedEx Cup points.

This sponsorship represents a turning point in the history of professional golf, since never before have two companies of the stature of Grupo Salinas and Grupo Vidanta joined forces and signed a multi-year sponsorship in order to further grow the popularity and influence of golf in Mexico and Latin America. With the Mexico Open at Vidanta, the PGA Tour tournament will call Vidanta Vallarta home for the next three years, bringing a wealth of opportunities, media exposure, and tourism to the area.

"At Grupo Salinas, we believe in the importance of expanding golf's presence beyond Mexico City. Not only will this make the sport more accessible, but it sends a clear message that golf isn't an elite sport, it's for everyone," said Benjamín Salinas Sada, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Salinas. "I thank Grupo Vidanta for their support in making this dream come true. At Grupo Salinas, we're proud to affirm our commitment to growing the golf community in our country."

Since 2017, Grupo Salinas has been promoting golf throughout Mexico and today this sport is stronger than ever. Starting this April, the Mexico Open at Vidanta will further that commitment by bringing the sport to a wider audience, particularly young people.

"We thank Grupo Salinas for their support in making the Mexico Open at Vidanta a reality. This PGA Tour tournament and its international promotion will generate a very important economic benefit for Banderas Bay, both in Nayarit and Jalisco," said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. "It will be a great opportunity to showcase the natural beauty of Mexico, its unsurpassed quality, and, above all, the great hearts of our people," he concluded.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta will present a challenging new course for PGA players to take on at Vidanta, future home of VidantaWorld. While the tournament itself is sure to be one of Latin America's most important sporting events of the next few years.

For more information on the Mexico Open at Vidanta, please visit www.mexicoopen.mx and follow us through the official tournament channels on Facebook: @MexicoOpenGolf, Twitter: @MexicoOpenGolf and Instagram: @MexicoOpen.

About the Mexico Open at Vidanta

The Mexico Open at Vidanta dates back to 1944 when it was called Abierto Mexicano de Golf and is considered Mexico's national championship. The 2022 edition will appear on the PGA TOUR schedule for the first time as an official FedExCup event, offering 500 FedExCup points to the winner and a $7.3 million purse. The tournament will be held from April 28th to May 1st at Vidanta Vallarta with a full field of 132 professionals. Starting in 2022, the PGA TOUR´s avant-garde style will merge with the history of professional golf in Mexico in the form of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, a world-class tournament presented by Grupo Salinas that will attract the attention of everyone in our country and around the world.

About Grupo Salinas

Grupo Salinas (www.gruposalinas.com) is a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve the lives of its customers, social value –with the creation of capacities in society to improve their living conditions– and environmental value –by mitigating negative impacts of its value chain. By bringing well-being to all levels of society, Grupo Salinas fosters the development of the countries where it operates.

Created by entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a forum to develop entrepreneurial ability and support decision-making among the executives who lead Group's member firms: TV Azteca, Grupo Elektra, Banco Azteca, Totalplay, among others. The Group shares a common vision, values and strategies to achieve rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

About Grupo Vidanta

Founded in 1974 by Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is Mexico and Latin America's premier tourism developer, specializing in vacation destinations, luxury hotel brands, golf courses, real estate and entertainment. The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations brings vacation dreams to life via resorts and entertainment across Mexico's most sought-after locations—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán—with eight distinct brands including The Estates, Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden and Ocean Breeze.

From AAA Five Diamond award-winning hotels to an internationally recognized collection of golf courses, Grupo Vidanta continually pioneers innovative partnerships. These world-class collaborations include Cirque du Soleil's JOYÀ, a first-of-its-kind theatrical and culinary experience in Riviera Maya; an exclusive agreement with global hospitality company Tao Group Hospitality to debut day-and-nightlife and dining experiences such as OMNIA Dayclub, Casa Calavera and SHOREbar at Vidanta Los Cabos; and an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to create some of the world's most spectacular courses.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold over 2,000 luxury vacation homes and is responsible for developing Mexico's first privately built and owned airport, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Frequently named among the top 10 on the list of Great Places to in Mexico®, the organization maintains a strong commitment to its 17,000 employees and surrounding communities through its dedication to environmental and social efforts, including the Socially Responsible Distinctive 2019 granted by CEMEFI (Mexican Philanthropy Center), EarthCheck certifications and its long-established non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Foundation.

Recent launch announcements include the introduction of The Estates, a premier resort offering high-end details, plush amenities and lavish vacation experiences, another unique experience where you can enjoy the best of nature, lounging, and water attractions in one gorgeous setting with the opening of its luxury waterpark, Jungala, and the upcoming expansion into luxury cruising with the introduction of Vidanta Cruises. For more information, visit GrupoVidanta.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and Forme Tour. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 216 countries and territories in 28 languages via 48 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean), LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

