Guangdong trade soars in first 5 months

Guangdong, China's biggest foreign trader, reached an import and export volume of 3.15 trillion yuan ($484.62 billion) in the first five months, up 27.1 percent year-on-year, according to a statement released by the Guangdong Customs on June 11.

The figure represents 21.3 percent of the country's total, the statement said.

The province sold products abroad valued at 1.91 trillion yuan while purchasing 1.24 trillion yuan in products from foreign countries and regions in the five months ending in May.

The figures saw a year-on-year increase of 30.1 percent and 22.8 percent respectively, the statement said.

The province's foreign trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Hong Kong and the European Union all saw at least 20 percent growth between January and May.

Guangdong's foreign trade with ASEAN grew year-on-year by 28.3 percent to stand at 489.41 billion yuan, while its trade order with Hong Kong hit 427.94 billion yuan, up 24.9 percent year-on-year.

The province's exports and imports with the EU and United States came to 353.16 billion yuan and 349.25 billion in the first five months, up 28 percent and 36.2 percent year-on-year, respectively, the statement said.

ASEAN, Hong Kong, the EU and the US have been the top four trading partners of Guangdong province since the beginning of the year.