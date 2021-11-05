Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Guangzhou, Shenzhen told to allocate 10% of land for affordable rental homes

11/05/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Woman wearing a face mask walks past a construction site near residential buildings in Shenzhen, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's most populous province Guangdong said on Friday that its two biggest metropolises Guangzhou and Shenzhen must allocate at least 10% of their land for rental housing to meet rising demand for homes especially among the young.

Under proposed new rules, rental housing will focus on the development of homes no larger than 70 square metres in area for new residents and young people. Additionally, the rents they pay must be lower than the rents of other properties in their neighbourhood, the Guangdong government said in a document.

Guangdong's population has soared in the past decade to 126 million as the likes of tech giants such as Huawei and Tencent based in the southern province attract people from other provinces seeking high-paying jobs.

New home prices in Guangdong have soared in line with its growing population and economy, putting pressure on lower-income groups including fresh graduates with entry-level salaries.

In August, Guangdong said it will build 740,500 units of rental housing in 2021-2025, with 222,000 to be completed this year.

Besides Guangzhou and Shenzhen, rental housing projects will also be a focus for major cities in the heavily industrialised Pearl River Delta including Zhuhai, Foshan, Dongguan and Zhongshan.

New home prices in Shenzhen, China's Silicon Valley, averaged 55,000 yuan per square metre in October, the most costly among the 100 cities tracked by China Index Academy, one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms.

President Xi Jinping's pledge to narrow social disparities to achieve so-called "common prosperity" has put the plight of low-income households and individuals at the forefront of Beijing's policymaking.

China, in September, said the cost of renting a home in cities should not rise by more than 5% a year.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11aGuangzhou, Shenzhen told to allocate 10% of land for affordable rental homes
RE
02:01aDBS posts Q3 profit jump, Singapore banks flag recovery
RE
02:00aCURVE-FLATTENING PENSION FUNDS SQUARE THE CIRCLE : Mike Dolan
RE
02:00aWhat to watch on Day 5 and over weekend at COP26
RE
01:55aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares on Hold as Investors Reasses Central Bank Signals
DJ
01:54aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares on Hold as -2-
DJ
01:53aChinese developers' shares, bonds stumble again as Kaisa, units suspended
RE
01:46aShanghai aluminium hits 4-mth low as rising coal output eases supply fears
RE
01:36aDollar in driver's seat as payrolls loom; sterling staggers
RE
01:34aDollar in driver's seat as payrolls loom; sterling staggers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Subsiding Delta wave seen boosting U.S. job growth; worker shortages st..
2Chinese developers' shares, bonds stumble again as Kaisa, units suspend..
3Dollar in driver's seat as payrolls loom; sterling staggers
4Jack Ma, Trump and Xi: How Chinese billionaire flew close to the sun
5VARTA AG: VARTA AG falls short of market expectations in the first nine..

HOT NEWS