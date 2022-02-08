Log in
Guard Medical Announces the Successful Completion of the First Post-Market Study of Its NPseal

02/08/2022 | 01:45pm EST
Privately-held company Guard Medical Inc. today announces the successful completion of the post-market study of its NPsealTM at Keck Medical Center of USC. NPsealTM is the next generation, All-in-One Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) system for the treatment of closed surgical incisions. Guard Medical’s simple, innovative and cost-effective NPWT NPsealTM is a wearable dressing with an integrated pump that establishes and maintains negative pressure with just a few pinches.

“A total of 30 patients were included in this study. The application of negative pressure wound therapy was simple and the dressing maintained negative pressure for the duration of therapy,” stated Joongho Shin, MD, colon and rectal surgeon, Keck Medicine of USC, and principal investigator of the study. “At 30-day follow-up, none of the patients had any signs of Surgical Site Infections or other wound complications. The majority of the patients reported the device as “very comfortable.”

“This first study demonstrated quick application and easy activation of the NPsealTM,” stated Machiel van der Leest, CEO of Guard Medical. “This ease of use combined with its cost effectiveness makes prophylactic use of NPWT for closed surgical wounds possible.”

NPWT has been shown to reduce Surgical Site Infections (SSI) in a large number of peer reviewed articles but is in limited use due to its high cost and complexity. While being easy-to-use, NPsealTM delivers the same NPWT as current more expensive and complex NPWT devices.

Guard Medical Inc. (www.guard-medical.com), a privately-held company, is developing easy-to-use and cost-effective solutions that enables prophylactic Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) wound care of closed surgical incisions. Guard Medical’s simple NPWT technology originated with NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine in response to physician’s identification of unmet needs related to Surgical Site Infections (SSI). Current investors include Bpifrance and Matignon Investissement et Gestion.

Guard Medical’s vision is to develop NPWT solutions for use on a wide range of surgical wound types and sizes with broad applications for infection prevention, scar mitigation and enhanced cosmesis.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS