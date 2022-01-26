Guardforce AI to Host Virtual Roadshow on Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 at 11:00a.m. Eastern Time - Form 6-K

Guardforce AI to Host Virtual Roadshow on Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 at 11:00a.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, January 19, 2022 -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited ("Guardforce AI" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, will host a virtual roadshow on Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 at 11:00a.m. Eastern Time.

Terence Yap, Chairman of Guardforce AI, will present an overview of the Company's recent operational progress, growth initiatives, and strategic vision. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

Date: Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-423-9813 International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8573 Conference Code: 13726354 Webcast: Guardforce AI Virtual Roadshow

Investors should submit their questions to GFAI@mzgroup.us ahead of the call.

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq: GFAI, GFAIW) is a leading integrated security solutions provider that is trusted to protect and transport the high-value assets of public and private sector organizations. Developing and introducing innovative technologies that enhance safety and protection, Guardforce AI helps clients adopt new technologies and operate safely as the Asia Pacific business landscape evolves.

For more information, visit www.guardforce.ai

Forward Looking Statements

Media Relations

Patrick Yu

Email: patrick.yu@fleishman.com

Phone: (+852) 2586-7877

Investor Relations

Shannon Devine

Email: GFAI@mzgroup.us

Phone: +1 203-741-8811

Guardforce AI Corporate Communications

Hu Yu

Email : yu.hu@guardforceai.com