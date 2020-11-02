Guardian Capital Partners : Invests in Upper Echelon Products

Guardian Capital Partners (“Guardian Capital”) announced that it invested in Upper Echelon Products LLC (“Upper Echelon” or the “Company”). Guardian Capital partnered with Upper Echelon’s co-founders and executives, who will continue to operate the Company.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Upper Echelon (https://upperechelonproducts.com/) is a data-driven consumer products company selling its own branded products through eCommerce marketplaces. Consumers are faced with a myriad of options in the eCommerce space today. Upper Echelon leverages its technology and consumer products expertise to launch high quality products to fit consumer needs and lifestyles. The Company’s brand names include Everlasting Comfort®, Repel®, Café Du Chateau® and Le Chateau®.

Scott Evans, Managing Partner at Guardian, stated, “Guardian is extremely excited to partner with Upper Echelon’s co-founders and management team. The Company’s proprietary approach to new product development and selling into the eCommerce channels is cutting edge. The consumer shift of shopping from brick and mortar retail to eCommerce is significant, and Upper Echelon is well positioned to continue leading its consumer products strategy in this marketplace.”

Joe Federl, Co-Founder of Upper Echelon, said, “Upper Echelon is still in its early days, and we are excited about further building the organization and growing from an eCommerce first mover to an eCommerce market leader.” Travis Killian, Co-Founder, added, “Upper Echelon has been highly successful to date, and the partnership with Guardian Capital is the catalyst we have been looking for to support bringing the Company to the next level. Joe and I are both tremendously excited to enter into this partnership and look forward to what the future brings.”

The law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle and Reath advised Guardian Capital. East West Bank provided financing. Morgan Lewis provided legal advice for Upper Echelon, and Brown Gibbons Lang & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Upper Echelon in the transaction.

For more information about the transaction, contact Scott Evans at Guardian Capital Partners at (610) 213-8127 or sevans@guardiancp.com.

About Guardian Capital Partners

Guardian Capital Partners (www.guardiancp.com) is a private equity firm based in suburban Philadelphia that invests in lower middle market consumer products, niche manufacturing, and specialty service companies. Guardian Capital partners with management teams to provide equity capital to fuel the growth of family-owned businesses. The private equity experience and complementary skill sets of the Guardian Capital team provide a unique combination of operating and finance capabilities resulting in certainty of execution and meaningful long-term value creation for its portfolio companies.

Guardian Capital Partners is a Pennsylvania based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Market conditions can vary over time and past fund performance does not guarantee future fund results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005856/en/