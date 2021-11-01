Guardian Capital Partners sells Cosmic Pet to Petmate, a Portfolio Company of Platinum Equity

Guardian Capital Partners ("Guardian") is pleased to announce the successful sale of its portfolio company, Cosmic Pet LLC (“Cosmic” or the “Company”) to Petmate, a Platinum Equity backed business.

Headquartered in Wichita, KS, Cosmic Pet, is a leading innovator in pet hard good products, dog and cat toys, chews, and treats. Cosmic markets its products through many of the largest brick and mortar retailers in North America, as well as independent channels and eCommerce retailers. Notably, the Company has won multiple industry awards for product design, development, and innovation. The Company goes to market under the following brands: Hyper Pet, PetFusion, GoDogGo, Our Pets, PetZone Wild Eats, Ultra Paws, Mad Cat, Mega Mutt, Quirky Kitty, and other private label brands. For more information, visit www.cosmicpet.com.

Peter Haabestad, Founder and Managing Partner at Guardian, stated, “During Guardian’s 5½ year ownership, the Company grew and expanded its revenue by over 8x, a testament to the high-quality executive management team of Cosmic and its shareholder group. Guardian provided guidance and strategic vision to help diversify the Company’s product offering, customer mix, new product development, fulfillment capabilities and supply chain. Through both organic and acquisitive growth over Guardian’s hold period, Cosmic Pet was transformed into one of the largest pet products companies in North America. The Company is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory and become an incredible asset for Platinum Equity and Petmate. I am proud of the exceptional performance of the management team and look forward to seeing the Company’s future success under new ownership.”

Tim Blurton, CEO of Cosmic, said, “With Guardian’s support, the Cosmic team achieved considerable growth across all key channels and product categories. The combination of the strategic partnership with Guardian and the leadership of our high-quality executive team has allowed us to develop into a scalable, high performing business serving the dynamic and growing pet products market.”

The law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP advised Guardian and the Company and Harris Williams LLC acted as Cosmic’s exclusive financial advisor. For more information about the transaction contact Peter Haabestad at Guardian Capital Partners at phaabestad@guardiancp.com.

About Guardian

Guardian Capital Partners is an operationally focused private equity firm based in suburban Philadelphia with regulatory assets under management of approximately $550 million as of September 30, 2021. Guardian makes control investments in lower middle market consumer products, niche manufacturing, and specialty service companies. Guardian partners with management teams to provide equity capital to fuel the growth of family-owned businesses. We believe the private equity experience and complementary skill sets of the Guardian team provide a unique combination of operating and finance capabilities resulting in certainty of execution and meaningful long-term value creation for its portfolio companies. For more information about Guardian Capital Partners, visit www.guardiancp.com.

About Cosmic Pet

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Wichita, KS, Cosmic Pet, is a leading innovator in pet toys, chews, and treats. Cosmic goes to market with highly recognizable brands and has won multiple industry awards for product development and design. In addition, the company also designs and markets high quality pet hard-good products and consumables across multiple channels under the following brands: Hyper Pet, Our Pets, Pet Zone, PetFusion, Aussie Naturals, Wild Eats, Pet Craft Supply Co, Ultra Paws, Mad Cat, Mega Mutt, and other private label brands.

About Petmate

Petmate, headquartered in Arlington, Texas, is passionate about providing fun, trusted quality products worldwide to enhance the lives of pets and their families. The company’s vision, to be the worldwide leader of solutions and excellence in the pet industry, encapsulates its commitment to deliver award-winning, innovative ideas daily to each of its product categories including bedding, kennels, dog houses, feeding and watering products, litter maintenance products, toys, collars, leads, travel and more. Petmate’s portfolio of pet, family-favorite brands include Chuckit!, Pet Qwerks, Healthy Chews, Gamma2, JW and, La-Z-Boy.

