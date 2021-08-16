Guardian Life Makes Transformational Contribution to The American College Center for Economic Empowerment

King of Prussia, PA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Financial Services is proud to announce a contribution of $1 million by The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life), a Fortune 250 company and a leading provider of life, disability, retirement planning, wealth management, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs, for The American College’s Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality. This is the first major gift The College has received in support and celebration of The College’s commitment to promoting economic justice with collective, community-focused solutions that last. It will help with the expansion of the Center’s Four Steps Forward initiative and programs to reach underserved communities and increase their opportunities for economic mobility, as well as educate and empower Black financial professionals as they start and grow their careers.

“The College is tremendously grateful to Guardian Life for their generous support and the opportunity to collaborate with others seeking to write a new narrative in history around economic equity and social justice,” said George Nichols III, President and CEO of The American College of Financial Services. “This critical investment will allow the Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality to make a measurable impact in our collective effort to close the racial wealth gap and uplift underserved communities.”

Guardian Life’s financial support is critical seed funding to expand the Center’s financial education programs for Black women, bolster the Center’s scholarship programs for HBCU and early-career financial professionals, and implement a new approach to study groups for Black financial professionals. Beyond the financial commitment, Guardian Life financial professionals will have the opportunities to play an active role in serving as financial education trainers, mentors, and sponsors within their communities and businesses. For their leadership, Guardian Life will be recognized as a Founder’s Circle donor to the Center.

“At Guardian, we help communities thrive and we invest in creating more equity and access in underserved communities," said Andrew McMahon, Chief Executive Officer and President at Guardian Life. "We take pride in sharing our know-how to help individuals build the essential life skills needed to manage their own finances, plan for their financial futures and share the opportunities available in new and fulfilling career options within financial services.”

Guardian Life’s important investment in the Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality underlines their focus on supporting their clients and their families at a time they need care the most; hiring and developing talent that can have a positive change in their communities, and giving back to the people they serve.

Learn more about The Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality and our committed partners at Equality/TheAmericanCollege.edu.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master’s degrees in management and financial services, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College’s faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

