GuardianLink Collaborates With Beyondlife.club and Orange Comet to Launch Stan Lee's Chakra The Invincible: A Superhero NFT Collection

Beyondlife.club and Orange Comet have joined forces to launch a special NFT collection dedicated to the legendary Marvel comics founder Stan Lee.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chakra The Invincible is a unique NFT collection and tribute to legend Stan Lee, that will launch on his 99th Birthday, (December 28th) on chakra.beyondlife.club . The collection includes an exclusive category dedicated to Stan Lee's prominence as an artist and narrating the story behind, creating Chakra The Invincible.

Beyondlife.club and Guardianlink.io, have associated with Orange Comet and Graphics India to curate a one-of-a-kind superhero NFT collection that signifies Stan Lee's existence in the creative domain.

Chakra The Invincible NFT Collection

Stan Lee's Chakra The Invincible was the first international superhero visualised by the comic legend, created in collaboration with Sharad Devaraj. The Chakra The Invincible NFT collection includes categories that highlight the character's superpowers and origins. The superhero NFT collection includes:

Chakra Artpunks Loot Box (6865 NFTs)

Chakra Artpunks (15 NFTs)

Animated Living Comic Book Cover (2 NFTs)

Comic book covers stills (1250 NFTs)

Seven Chakra's Powers (7 NFTs)

Animated NFT Videos (1250 NFTs)

1 single Stan Lee Birthday Special NFT

Stan Lee Turns 99

Released in 2012, Chakra The Invincible (Raju Rai) is an Indian superhero character created by Stan Lee, Sharad Devarajan, and Gotham Chopra. Honoring Stan Lee's 99th birthday on December 28th, this NFT collection launch is an open invitation to every Stan Lee admirer in celebrating his pathbreaking legacy by sharing ownership in a limited NFT collectible around one of his first international superheroes.

Stan Lee also imagined an animated movie in 2013 from Chakra's storyline. Thanks to his team's constant backing after his passing, this NFT collection makes a clear path for almost limitless creation of unique NFT pieces inspired by the art of the great Stan Lee, and accessible for all to buy.

Beyondlife.club & GuardianLink.io

Beyondlife.Club and GuardianLink have joined forces to bring some of Stan Lee's most impressive superhero creations to life with the Chakra The Invincible NFT collection.

After making history with #AmitabhNFT, beyondlife.club is all set to mark its prominence in making NFTs mainstream in India and across the world.

With Stan Lee's Chakra The Invincible NFT collection , GuardianLink.io will develop and provide a space for the upcoming superhero NFT collection as an individual launchpad and platform for anyone to invest in the growing trend of NFTs.

The team at BeyondLife.club stated that:

"BeyondLife.Club dreams of bringing other Indian and international celebrities, creators and brands to come on board and curate their respective NFTs presented to a global audience. By announcing Stan Lee's co-creation Chakra The Invincible NFT collection, we ensure that it's a start of a humongous success and multiple possibilities of curating NFTs beyond boundaries."

Orange Comet and Beyondlife.club , powered by Guardianlink.io is expected to launch the Chakra The Invincible NFT collection, co-created by Stan Lee on the 28th December, at 9:00 AM IST. The unique NFT collection offers an opportunity for everyone to cherish the creations of Marvel Legend Stan Lee and be a part of the growing NFT industry.

