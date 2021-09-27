Guardicore : Collaborates with Amdocs to Elevate Globe Telecom's Cloud Security

Guardicore’s Centra Security Platform will provide software-based segmentation to significantly improve Globe’s cloud security environment with superior transparency into network traffic

Guardicore, the segmentation company simplifying Zero Trust enforcement, today announced a strategic engagement with Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, to implement its Centra Security Platform at Globe Telecom. The platform will enable Globe, one of the Philippines’ largest telecommunications providers, to gain superior visibility into network traffic across its entire infrastructure, significantly reducing its threat surface and mitigating advanced cyberthreats.

By offering complete visibility into how Globe’s servers communicate internally and externally, the Centra platform will help Globe’s security team eliminate unnecessary connections and create strict controls over what is – and is not – acceptable based on Globe’s unique requirements. The platform’s visibility and segmentation features make it possible to set up policies to prevent and contain an initial breach and alert security teams to lateral movement and other suspicious behaviors.

“We needed to adopt modern cybersecurity strategies and technologies to protect our growing cloud infrastructure needs,” said Anton Bonifacio, Chief Information Security Officer. “The micro-segmentation strategy implemented by Amdocs using the Centra Security Platform provides complete visibility into our environment, allowing us to effectively monitor and control traffic on our network and prevent data breaches.”

“Globe has a large ecosystem of on-premise and cloud-based operations, supporting numerous platforms and services used by millions of subscribers. This makes it imperative for them to balance the agility and benefits of modern cloud infrastructure while proactively securing a hybrid IT environment,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network, and Technology at Amdocs. “Our collaboration with Guardicore and their innovative software-defined micro-segmentation platform will provide Globe with advanced cybersecurity solutions.”

“Our work with Amdocs and Globe is a powerful example of how businesses can use software-defined micro-segmentation to protect critical applications and data from sophisticated cyberattacks,” said Guardicore Co-Founder and VP of Business Development Dror Sal’ee. “We’re committed to expanding our presence within Southeast Asia, specifically the Philippines, and are honored to work with an innovator like Globe as part of the Amdocs partner ecosystem.”

About Guardicore

Guardicore delivers easy-to-use Zero Trust network segmentation to security practitioners across the globe. Our mission is to minimize the effects of high-impact breaches, like ransomware, while protecting the critical assets at the heart of your network. We shut down adversarial lateral movement, fast. From bare metal to virtual machines and containers, Guardicore has you covered across your endpoints, data centers and the cloud. Our software-based platform helps you become more secure to enable your organization’s digital transformation. For more information, please visit www.guardicore.com or go to Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Globe Telecom

Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph. Follow @enjoyglobe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Amdocs

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005428/en/