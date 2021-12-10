Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Guatemala seeks aid, smuggler crackdown after Mexico migrant deaths

12/10/2021 | 10:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Guatemala urged the United States on Friday to invest in the country and elsewhere in Central America to boost development, and called for a crackdown on people-smuggling gangs after dozens of migrants died in a truck crash in Mexico.

Officials from Guatemala and Mexico pledged to tackle international people-smuggling networks they blamed for Thursday's accident that killed 55 mostly Guatemalan migrants.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said a regional "action group" had been set up to fight human-smuggling networks and was backed by the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and the United States.

The group will "investigate, identify, learn, and bring to justice the leaders of the organization responsible for this human tragedy," Ebrard told a televised news conference.

Speaking alongside Ebrard, Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo urged investment by Washington to alleviate poverty in the region and called for tougher penalties against criminals who benefit from illegal immigration.

"We invite the U.S. government to support development and investment in our country, as well as in neighboring countries, to avoid and ensure these tragedies are not repeated," he added.

Brolo also proposed that the governments of Guatemala, Mexico and the United States organize a meeting soon to align and standardize their migration policies.

Each month, thousands of migrants fleeing poverty and violence in Central America travel through Mexico to reach the U.S. border. They often cram into large trucks organized by smugglers in dangerous conditions. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:59aMalaysia charges Dyson supplier ATA with labour law violations
RE
12:36aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Extension of validity of Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS)- People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (U.P)
PU
12:33aIMF sees Morocco's economic growth at 6.3% in 2021, about 3% in 2022
RE
12:26aApplicants for Jordan Cove LNG Project Request FERC to Vacate Authorizations
PU
12:26aTROUTMAN PEPPER HAMILTON SANDERS LLP : FERC Accepts CAISO Tariff Changes for Co-located and Hybrid Resources
PU
12:25aIMF board approves $570 million credit facility for Chad
RE
12/10Australia treasurer calls for easing Covid curbs despite rising cases
RE
12/10PRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA : PM to address depositors in a bank deposit insurance programme on 12th December
PU
12/10India's total covid-19 cases reach 34.68 mln - health ministry
RE
12/10India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 393, total death toll at 475,128 - health ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Malaysia charges Dyson supplier ATA with labour law violations
23M hit with $22.5 million verdict in latest U.S. military earplug trial
3Grupo Mexico sells almost all shares in airport operator GAP
4U.S. Justice Dept launches expansive probe into short-selling -sources
5IMF board approves $570 million credit facility for Chad

HOT NEWS