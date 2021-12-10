Guatemala seeks aid, smuggler crackdown after Mexico migrant deaths

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Guatemala urged the United
States on Friday to invest in the country and elsewhere in
Central America to boost development, and called for a crackdown
on people-smuggling gangs after dozens of migrants died in a
truck crash in Mexico.
Officials from Guatemala and Mexico pledged to tackle
international people-smuggling networks they blamed for
Thursday's accident that killed 55 mostly Guatemalan migrants.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said a regional
"action group" had been set up to fight human-smuggling networks
and was backed by the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala,
Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and the United States.
The group will "investigate, identify, learn, and bring to
justice the leaders of the organization responsible for this
human tragedy," Ebrard told a televised news conference.
Speaking alongside Ebrard, Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro
Brolo urged investment by Washington to alleviate poverty in the
region and called for tougher penalties against criminals who
benefit from illegal immigration.
"We invite the U.S. government to support development and
investment in our country, as well as in neighboring countries,
to avoid and ensure these tragedies are not repeated," he added.
Brolo also proposed that the governments of Guatemala,
Mexico and the United States organize a meeting soon to align
and standardize their migration policies.
Each month, thousands of migrants fleeing poverty and
violence in Central America travel through Mexico to reach the
U.S. border. They often cram into large trucks organized by
smugglers in dangerous conditions.
(Reporting by Noe Torres and Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Stefanie
Eschenbacher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)