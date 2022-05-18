Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Guatemalan congress approves $500 million loan from World Bank

05/18/2022 | 11:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala's congress approved on Wednesday a $500 million loan from the World Bank that the government has said will be used to pay down debt, freeing up funds for social spending.

The loan was supported by the government and its allies and passed with 86 votes in the Central American country's 160-seat legislature.

Finance Minister Alvaro Gonzalez Ricci said this month that the "indispensable" loan would save funds that could be used for social spending.

The minister said a 0.75% annual interest rate would save some 1.8 billion quetzales ($233.7 million) over the loan's 13-year period by substituting more expensive treasury bonds.

"It is a rate that is impossible to obtain in international or local financial markets," Gonzalez Ricci said.

In April, Fitch Ratings revised Guatemala's rating outlook from stable to positive, citing its strong economic recovery and fiscal consolidation.

Guatemala reached a deal for the loan in 2020 but the government presented it to congress this year.

General elections are scheduled for next year.

Some critics have said the government should not be taking on the loan amid questions about how the funds will be spent, media has reported.

"Hopefully, the people of Guatemala will raise their voice against this brazenness," opposition lawmaker Samuel Perez said before voting against the loan.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu in Guatemala City and Brendan O'Boyle in Mexico City; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22aChina's zero-COVID policy dashes global hopes for quick economic return to normal
RE
12:20aBiden visits Japan, South Korea carrying warning to China
RE
12:19aMalaysia's April  exports rise 20.7%, above forecast
RE
12:19aIndian shares slump as inflation, economic slowdown fears linger
RE
12:15aCiti promotes Asia-based banker Valderrabano as global wealth COO
RE
12:13aWoodside shareholders approve BHP petroleum merger - proxy votes
RE
12:10aA MANUAL FOR GRIEF : How to handle loss at work
RE
12:08aBiden visits Japan, South Korea carrying warning to China
RE
05/18Guatemalan congress approves $500 million loan from World Bank
RE
05/18More work to resume in Shanghai's zero-COVID areas from June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls 2% on Powell comments, hopes for Venezuela supply
2Oil falls 2.5% as U.S. refiners ramp up output, equities retreat
3Factbox-U.S. companies offering abortion travel benefits
4Asian shares tumble as global growth fears mount
5Turquoise Hill to receive debt funding from Rio Tinto as it evaluates $..

HOT NEWS