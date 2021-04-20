Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gucci joins luxury goods rebound, boosting Kering sales

04/20/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Customers line up to enter a Gucci fashion store at the The Galleria shopping mall after the mall opened during the coronavirus disease (COVID -19) outbreak in Houston

PARIS (Reuters) -Revenue at Kering's Gucci fashion label rebounded strongly in the first quarter, adding to signs of a comeback for the broader luxury goods industry as COVID-19 restrictions ease in major markets like China and the United States.

Sales of high-end fashion and handbags are soaring again as vaccinations progress and stores re-open, although new coronavirus lockdowns in much of Europe are holding back momentum there, while international travel is still on ice.

The Kering conglomerate's overall sales rose and Gucci, which accounts for 60% of Kering's revenues and 80% of its profits, posted comparable revenues up by 24.6%, ahead of analysts' consensus forecast for 19% growth.

That is likely to soothe investor concerns that the brand is losing steam after five years of stellar growth, after it lagged some major rivals in 2020.

But fashion labels at Kering's arch-rival LVMH's, which include Louis Vuitton, performed even more strongly in the first quarter, and Bernstein analyst Luca Solca said this could potentially weigh on Kering's shares.

Gucci is hoping to capitalise on its centenary year to attract fans with events and new collections, including one presented online last week where Gucci designs were crossed with silhouettes and logos by Balenciaga, another Kering brand.

The show has had 205 millions views online, Kering Finance Chief Jean-Marc Duplaix told reporters, adding it confirmed renewed momentum at the brand.

Harry Barnick, a senior analyst at research firm Third Bridge, said the catwalk show could help create buzz with some key customers.

"This is likely to be particularly successful in China," Barnick said.

WESTERN EUROPE LAGS

Duplaix said Kering planned to invest to help boost momentum at Gucci this year, although the group would remain disciplined on costs and margins.

For group as a whole, which also includes Saint Laurent, Kering posted sales up by 83% in the Asia Pacific region and by 46% in the United States in the three months to March from a year earlier.

In Western Europe, however, sales fell 34%. Duplaix said the hit was most marked in some countries which had spent much of the quarter under a strict lockdown, such as the United Kingdom.

More than half of Kering's European stores were closed in the first quarter, and that number increased at the beginning of April due to fresh lockdowns in France and Italy, Duplaix added.

Overall revenues reached 3.89 billion euros ($4.69 billion)in the quarter, up 25.8% when stripping out exchange rate swings and acquisitions. They were up 5.5% like-for-like compared with pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2019.

Some of the Paris-based conglomerate's other labels also performed well, including Bottega Veneta, which Kering has been trying to revive under a new designer after several years of faltering sales.

E-commerce was also up sharply - with online sales now accounting for 14% of the total - as luxury shoppers become more comfortable buying pricey goods remotely.

($1 = 0.8303 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, Editing by Sarah White and Mark Potter)

By Silvia Aloisi


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -3.32% 567 Real-time Quote.29.89%
KERING -2.20% 626.1 Real-time Quote.7.71%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13pSky italia ceo maximo ibarra to leave company after the end of july - internal memo
RE
01:12pRussian ministries agree to reduce fuel tax, raise extraction tax for oil firms
RE
01:10pApple says apple airtags to start at $29
RE
01:08pApple announces podcast subscriptions, tags for lost items expected at iPad launch event
RE
01:05pNetherlands scraps coronavirus curfew as of April 28
RE
01:05pDUTCH PM RUTTE : Outdoor bar and restaurant service allowed from april 28
RE
01:05pAir pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion a year - study
RE
01:05pGucci joins luxury goods rebound, boosting Kering sales
RE
01:05pDUTCH PM RUTTE : Nighttime curfew to be lifted on april 28
RE
01:02pDUTCH PM RUTTE : Coronavirus lockdown can be eased slightly
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Europe stocks post worst day of the year; Tobacco firms weigh
2Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
4Options on Coinbase Global start trading in robust volume
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ