Guernsey Financial Services Commission : Exit Interviews for MLROs and MLCOs

02/15/2021 | 01:35pm EST
Following a pilot exercise in 2020, the Commission has made permanent and extended to all sectors its exit interview programme for individuals who held Money Laundering Reporting Officer and/or Money Laundering Compliance Officer roles.

The pilot initially applied to the banking and fiduciary sectors as the Bailiwick's highest risk sectors for money laundering and terrorist financing and was expanded in the summer to include the investment and legal sectors as the next highest risk sectors as identified in Guernsey's National Risk Assessment.

The initiative has been useful in assisting both the Commission's risk-based AML/CFT supervision and its current understanding of the roles, responsibilities and challenges faced by those in these key positions.

Disclaimer

Guernsey Financial Services Commission published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 18:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
