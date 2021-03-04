Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Guernsey Financial Services Commission : December Quarter 2020 Investment Statistics

03/04/2021 | 12:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fourth Quarter 2020

Guernsey Funds

The total net asset value of Guernsey funds has increased in Sterling terms during the last quarter by £9.4 billion (3.9%) to £245.5 billion. Over the past year, total net asset values have increased by £17.9 billon (7.8%).

Open-ended Schemes

Within these totals, Guernsey domiciled open-ended funds increased over the quarter by £1.0 billion (2.0%) to £49.0 billion. This represents an increase of £2.7 billion (5.8%) in the past year.

Closed-ended Schemes

The Guernsey closed-ended sector increased over the quarter by £8.4 billion (4.5%) to £196.5 billion. This represents an increase of £15.2 billion (8.4%) in the past year.

Guernsey Green Funds

Within the totals for Guernsey Funds, Guernsey Green Funds held a total net asset value of £3.5 billion at the end of the quarter.

Non-Guernsey Schemes

Non-Guernsey open-ended schemes, for which some aspect of management, administration or custody is carried out in the Bailiwick, had a net asset value of £37.7 billion at the end of the quarter.

The total net asset value of Guernsey funds and Non-Guernsey open-ended schemeshas increased in Sterling terms during the last quarter by £10.1 billion (3.7%) to £283.2 billion. Over the past year, total net asset values increased by £14.9 billion (5.5%)

The statistics are available here.

Enquiries to: Andrew Dempster, Assistant Director Investment, Fiduciary and Pension Division

Tel: (01481) 712706 International Dialling Code: +44 1481 E-mail: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Guernsey Financial Services Commission published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 17:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33pK&L GATES LLP  : Lawyers Assist The Gambia in Building Capacity in International Investment Law & Arbitration Through IDLO's Investment Support Programme for Least Developed Countries
PU
12:31p10-year u.s. treasury yield touches session high of 1.535%, last at 1.526%
RE
12:30pWHO investigators to scrap interim report on probe of COVID-19 origins- WSJ
RE
12:29pUS SENATORS MULLING $30 BILLION IN FUNDING FOR CHIP MAKING INCENTIVES : congressional source
RE
12:26pUs dollar index extends gains to session high of 91.28, now up 0.20% on the day
RE
12:26pOil production could fall in Permian Basin due to Biden proposal - Dallas Fed report
RE
12:26pAirlines urge relaxation on refunds as EU probes passenger rights
RE
12:25pPOWELL : Presumably in next couple of months we'll start to see improvements in employment
RE
12:24p10-year u.s. treasury yield hits session high of 1.514% as powell speaks, last at 1.509%
RE
12:23pModerna, IBM team up on COVID-19 vaccine distribution data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil jumps 5% as OPEC+ agrees output rollover for April
2S&P 500 rises in choppy trading ahead of Powell speech
3Stock Futures Drop Ahead of Powell's Comments
4SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : EXCLUSIVE: Amid shortage U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC stru..
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Germany's Merck KGaA predicts earnings gain in 2021 on lab gear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ