Guernsey Financial Services Commission : December Quarter 2020 Investment Statistics

Fourth Quarter 2020
Guernsey Funds
The total net asset value of Guernsey funds has increased in Sterling terms during the last quarter by £9.4 billion (3.9%) to £245.5 billion. Over the past year, total net asset values have increased by £17.9 billon (7.8%).
Open-ended Schemes
Within these totals, Guernsey domiciled open-ended funds increased over the quarter by £1.0 billion (2.0%) to £49.0 billion. This represents an increase of £2.7 billion (5.8%) in the past year.
Closed-ended Schemes
The Guernsey closed-ended sector increased over the quarter by £8.4 billion (4.5%) to £196.5 billion. This represents an increase of £15.2 billion (8.4%) in the past year.
Guernsey Green Funds
Within the totals for Guernsey Funds, Guernsey Green Funds held a total net asset value of £3.5 billion at the end of the quarter.
Non-Guernsey Schemes
Non-Guernsey open-ended schemes, for which some aspect of management, administration or custody is carried out in the Bailiwick, had a net asset value of £37.7 billion at the end of the quarter.
The total net asset value of Guernsey funds and Non-Guernsey open-ended schemeshas increased in Sterling terms during the last quarter by £10.1 billion (3.7%) to £283.2 billion. Over the past year, total net asset values increased by £14.9 billion (5.5%)
