Guerrilla RF and X-Microwave Partner to Deliver Modular RF Designs, Dramatically Reducing Prototyping and Simulation Time

10/19/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
Customers can now design with over 30 GRF components utilizing X-Microwave’s patented building block system and simulation tools

Guerrilla RF (GRF) announced today it has entered into a collaboration with X-Microwave LLC (a QuanticTM Company) to offer a series of new solutions dramatically cutting the development time associated with traditional component evaluation and signal chain prototyping. X-Microwave is a leading provider of RF and microwave modular blocks, and for the first phase of this joint effort, will feature 34 of GRF’s products as drop-in X-MWblocks®.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006137/en/

Guerrilla RF and X-Microwave Partner to Deliver Modular RF Designs, Dramatically Reducing Prototyping and Simulation Time (Graphic: Business Wire)

Guerrilla RF and X-Microwave Partner to Deliver Modular RF Designs, Dramatically Reducing Prototyping and Simulation Time (Graphic: Business Wire)

X-Microwave delivers a complete ecosystem of modular RF and microwave drop-in components, as well as a full suite of test and prototyping accessories. The initial offering of GRF-specific X-MWblocks include RF low noise amplifiers (LNAs), gain blocks, drivers, amplifiers with bypass, mixers and power detectors. The intent is to add more products to the X-MWblock portfolio as they are released by GRF. Guerrilla RF’s utilization of a common product footprint will help accelerate this modular portfolio expansion.

“With catalog components representing a significant portion of Guerrilla’s business, it became increasingly obvious we needed a ‘force multiplier’ in assisting customers with their designs. X-Microwave’s modular approach is a great fit since it mirrors our own strategy of providing core blocks that can be easily swapped in and out of designs as part of the optimization process,” said Ryan Pratt, founder and CEO of Guerrilla RF. “Now that our cores are part of the X-Microwave ecosystem, customers can easily piece together our solutions into full lineups in hours vs. weeks. This agile approach to system design is game changing for our customers; concepts can be optimized and proven out with real hardware at a fraction of the time it would normally take for traditional system designs.”

“GRF’s strong portfolio of amplifiers, mixers, power detectors and switches includes ideal building blocks for X-Microwave’s prototyping and production system,” said John Richardson, founder and GM of X-Microwave. “Virtually all of the targeted cores utilize a common footprint, making it exceptionally easy to proliferate our offering of customizable X-MWblocks. Guerrilla RF components are renowned for their excellent noise and linearity characteristics, making them ideal for systems requiring the very best RF/microwave performance.”

A summary of GRF-specific X-MWblocks can be found at http://www.guerrilla-rf.com/products/xmw. Additional information can also be found on X-Microwave’s website at https://www.xmicrowave.com/feature_mfr/guerrilla-rf/.

About Guerrilla RF

Guerrilla RF provides high performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments, including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive SDARS/V2X/DAB, mission-critical military communications, navigation and high-fidelity wireless audio. For more information, please visit https://www.guerrilla-rf.com/xmw or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Guerrilla RF, Inc. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Guerrilla RF and on the information available to management at the time that these statements were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Guerrilla RF undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About X-Microwave, LLC

X-Microwave (a Quantic Company) is the global leader in modular RF and Microwave drop-in components featuring packaged and bare die devices from the industry’s leading manufacturers. The modular X-MWblocks® design system allows RF and Microwave engineers to design, prototype, and produce integrated microwave assemblies (IMAs) faster at lower cost with increased probability of first pass design success. X-MWblocks are designed and manufactured by X-Microwave in Austin, Texas (USA). For more information, visit www.xmicrowave.com.


© Business Wire 2021
