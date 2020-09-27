Guess & Co. Corporation Names James Jackson Vice-Chairman

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation is pleased to announce James Jackson has been appointed vice-chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Jackson has been a member of the Board of Directors of the company since 2018. He joined Guess & Co. Corporation initially as special adviser. Prior to Guess & Co. Corporation, Mr. Jackson was a charitable trust officer with Wachovia Bank. Mr. Jackson retired from Wachovia after over 30 years of service. As a member of the board, Mr. Jackson has served as chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. As vice-chairman, Mr. Jackson will work closely with the chairman and deputy chairman of the Board of Directors to oversee governance of the company.



