Guess & Co. Corporation Names James Jackson Vice-Chairman

09/27/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation is pleased to announce James Jackson has been appointed vice-chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Jackson has been a member of the Board of Directors of the company since 2018. He joined Guess & Co. Corporation initially as special adviser. Prior to Guess & Co. Corporation, Mr. Jackson was a charitable trust officer with Wachovia Bank. Mr. Jackson retired from Wachovia after over 30 years of service. As a member of the board, Mr. Jackson has served as chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. As vice-chairman, Mr. Jackson will work closely with the chairman and deputy chairman of the Board of Directors to oversee governance of the company.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34d3d3bb-6d15-4af7-8435-00fe1cbe3903

Media Contact:

Media Relations
media@guessandcocorporation.com

Primary Logo

James Jackson

James Jackson, Vice-Chairman, Board of Directors, Guess & Co. Corporation

© GlobeNewswire 2020
