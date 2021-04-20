Guggenheim Investments Announces Board Approval of the Mergers of GPM, GGM and GOF

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments announced today that the Boards of Trustees of each of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: GOF), Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: GPM) and Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE: GGM), each a closed-end fund (each, a “Fund” and together, the “Funds”), approved the mergers of GPM and GGM with and into GOF, as outlined below.



Acquired Funds Ticker Acquiring Fund Ticker Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund GPM Guggenheim Strategic

Opportunities Fund

GOF



Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund GGM

The proposed mergers are intended to provide potential benefits to common shareholders, including exposure for GPM and GGM to the enhanced investment opportunities offered by GOF, economies of scale and greater secondary market liquidity for each Fund’s common shareholders, among other things.

Upon closing of the mergers, GOF would continue to be subject to its current investment objectives, policies and restrictions.

It is currently expected that the mergers will be completed around the third quarter of 2021, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions. Shareholders of GPM and GGM would receive newly issued common shares of GOF, the aggregate net asset value (not the market value) of which will equal the aggregate net asset value of their common shares held immediately prior to the merger(s). Approval of the merger of GPM into GOF is not contingent upon approval of GGM into GOF, and likewise, approval of the merger of GGM into GOF is not contingent upon approval of GPM into GOF.

Additional Information

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of any of the Funds; nor is this press release intended to solicit a proxy from any shareholder of any of the Funds. The solicitation of proxies to effect each merger will only be made by a final, effective Registration Statement on Form N-14, which includes a definitive Combined Proxy Statement/Prospectus, after the Registration Statement is declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

This press release references a Registration Statement, which includes a Combined Proxy Statement/Prospectus, to be filed by the Funds. This Registration Statement has yet to be filed with the SEC. After the Registration Statement is filed with the SEC, it may be amended or withdrawn and the Combined Proxy Statement/Prospectus will not be distributed to shareholders of the Funds unless and until the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC.

The Funds and their respective trustees, officers and employees, and Guggenheim Investments, and its shareholders, officers and employees and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the mergers. Investors and shareholders may obtain more detailed information regarding the direct and indirect interests of the Funds' respective trustees, officers and employees, and Guggenheim Investments and its shareholders, officers and employees and other persons by reading the Combined Proxy Statement/Prospectus relating to the mergers when it is filed with the SEC.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE FUNDS ARE URGED TO READ THE COMBINED PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGERS. INVESTORS SHOULD CONSIDER THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES OF THE FUNDS CAREFULLY. THE COMBINED PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WILL CONTAIN INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES OF THE FUNDS AND OTHER IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE FUNDS.

The Combined Proxy Statement/Prospectus will not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor will it constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Shareholders may obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and Combined Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents (when they become available) filed with the SEC at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. In addition, free copies of the Combined Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC may also be obtained after the Registration Statement becomes effective by directing a request to Guggenheim Investments at 800-345-7999.

Each Fund also files annual and semi-annual reports and other information with the SEC. Filings made with the SEC by a Fund are also available to the public from commercial document-retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, LLC (“Guggenheim”), with $245 billion* in assets under management across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 295+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

Guggenheim Investments includes Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC (“GFIA”) and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management (“GPIM”). GFIA serves as Investment Adviser for GPM, GGM and GOF. GPIM serves as Investment Sub-Adviser for GPM, GGM and GOF.

* Assets under management are as of 3.31.2021 and include leverage of $15.4bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Fund Management (Europe) Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

There can be no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives. Investments in the Funds involve operating expenses and fees. The net asset value of the Funds will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. It is important to note that closed-end funds trade on their market value, not net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made and Guggenheim undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, charges and expenses of any investment before they invest. For this and more information, visit www.guggenheiminvestments.com or contact a securities representative or Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC 227 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60606, 800-345-7999.

Analyst Inquiries

William T. Korver

cefs@guggenheiminvestments.com

Not FDIC-Insured | Not Bank-Guaranteed | May Lose Value

Member FINRA/SIPC (4/21)