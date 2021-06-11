Guggenheim Partners LLC : Appoints Gerald Donini A Managing Partner

NEW YORK, NY - Guggenheim Partners, the global financial services firm, today named its Chief Operating Officer, Gerald Donini, a Managing Partner of the firm.

Mr. Donini has been the COO of Guggenheim Partners since September 2019, having served previously as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Guggenheim Securities with Mark Van Lith, Managing Partner and CEO of Guggenheim Securities. Mr. Donini joined Guggenheim in September 2014, after serving as COO of Barclays Global Corporate and Investment Bank.

Mark Walter, CEO of Guggenheim Partners said: 'Jerry has contributed to Guggenheim across a broad spectrum of business, operational, and cultural initiatives since joining the firm in 2014. As COO of Guggenheim Partners, he serves as a strong executive leader with a deep focus on operations and strategy.'

Alan Schwartz, Executive Chairman of Guggenheim Partners, said: 'Jerry has been instrumental in building Guggenheim Securities into a scaled, full service, investment bank. During his tenure as Co-CEO, Guggenheim Securities developed leading equity and fixed income platforms to complement our world class strategic advisory franchise.'

Guggenheim continues to benefit greatly from Jerry's deep operating experience. We are proud to appoint him a Managing Partner of our firm.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $315 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Partners

212.293.2811

Steven.Lee@GuggenheimPartners.com

1Assets under management are as of 03.31.2021, and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $78bn.