Guggenheim Securities Hires Dino Dedić to Expand Healthcare Investment Banking Practice

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Dino Dedić has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director to expand coverage in its healthcare investment banking group. Mr. Dedić will focus on advising companies in the pharmaceutical services and animal health sectors.



Mr. Dedić joins Guggenheim from Barclays where he most recently served as a Managing Director in its global healthcare group. Prior to joining the global healthcare group, he led the healthcare effort as a part of Barclays’ risk solutions group, focused on interest rate and FX hedging solutions for corporate clients. Mr. Dedić began his investment banking career at The Royal Bank of Scotland.

“We are pleased Dino has joined our healthcare investment banking team,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Dino’s strong client relationships and significant transaction experience in the pharmaceutical services and animal health sectors further strengthens our leading healthcare investment banking practice.

Mr. Dedić earned his B.S in business administration with a concentration in finance from La Salle University. Mr. Dedic is also a CFA Charterholder. He is based out of Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $315 billion* in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,300 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

*Assets under management are as of 03.31.2021 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $78bn.

