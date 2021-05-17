Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Guggenheim Securities Hires Dino Dedić to Expand Healthcare Investment Banking Practice

05/17/2021 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Dino Dedić has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director to expand coverage in its healthcare investment banking group. Mr. Dedić will focus on advising companies in the pharmaceutical services and animal health sectors.

Mr. Dedić joins Guggenheim from Barclays where he most recently served as a Managing Director in its global healthcare group. Prior to joining the global healthcare group, he led the healthcare effort as a part of Barclays’ risk solutions group, focused on interest rate and FX hedging solutions for corporate clients. Mr. Dedić began his investment banking career at The Royal Bank of Scotland.

“We are pleased Dino has joined our healthcare investment banking team,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Dino’s strong client relationships and significant transaction experience in the pharmaceutical services and animal health sectors further strengthens our leading healthcare investment banking practice.

Mr. Dedić earned his B.S in business administration with a concentration in finance from La Salle University. Mr. Dedic is also a CFA Charterholder. He is based out of Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $315 billion* in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,300 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

*Assets under management are as of 03.31.2021 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $78bn.

Media Contact

Steven Lee      
Guggenheim Partners
212.293.2811
Steven.Lee@GuggenheimPartners.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aCARE ANGEL  : Announces Patrick Byrne as Chairman of the Board
PR
10:35aEXPRESS  : Launches #ExpressReentry Campaign
BU
10:34aGIVEMEPOWER  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:32aBLUE DOLPHIN ENERGY CO  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31aUSRA Names Rochelle Ford Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Governance
PR
10:31aDIGI-KEY ELECTRONICS  : Announces New Distribution Partnership with Mini-Circuits
PR
10:31aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STL, PPD, KNL, INSW; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
10:31aWELLS FARGO MPANY  : launches Banking Inclusion Initiative to accelerate unbanked households' access to affordable transactional accounts
BU
10:31aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NCBS, CNBKA, INDB, GRA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
10:31aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : St. Modwen Properties plc
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Bitcoin hits 3-month low and then rallies on Musk tweets
2Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Dollar essentially unchanged as Treasury yields hold steady
5China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

HOT NEWS