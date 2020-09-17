Log in
Guidehouse : Earns 2021 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

09/17/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Firm continues to be recognized among nation’s top Military Friendly® employers

Guidehouse, a leading consultancy and solutions provider to the commercial and public sectors, has earned the 2021 Military Friendly® Employer designation by VIQTORY. Military Friendly® Employers is the most comprehensive resource for transitioning veterans and military spouses. With 20% of the firm’s employees from a military service background, this is the second consecutive year Guidehouse has earned this prestigious recognition.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Hundreds of companies participated in the Military Friendly® Employers portion of the 2021 Military Friendly® Companies survey.

“Guidehouse and our clients benefit every day from the enormous contributions of our many veterans and we’re honored to be recognized as a leading employer of those who have served,” said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. “At Guidehouse, our veteran employees are engaged across all levels of our business demonstrating a strong work ethic, commitment to excellence, attention to detail and an ability to succeed in an often challenging environment.”

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

“Companies that have earned this designation have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans within their organizations,” said Josh Rosen, Director of Military Friendly®. “To them, hiring veterans isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s good for business.”

Guidehouse will be showcased along with other 2021 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

For more information, please visit guidehouse.com/veterans/.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation, and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in McLean, VA, the company has more than 8,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.


© Business Wire 2020
