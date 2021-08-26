Guidehouse Insights : Names Gogoro as the Leading Supplier in the Light Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Industry

Key light EV markets include China, India, and other countries in Asia where mature battery swapping deployments for light EVs are focused on the seated e-scooter

A new Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights examines the strategy and execution of 14 leading light electric vehicle (EV) battery swapping suppliers, with Gogoro ranked as the leading market player.

Battery swapping is emerging as a potential breakthrough technology for personal light EV sales. The technology is driven by many advantages compared with conventional refueling and charging technologies. Most importantly, battery swapping can reduce upfront light EV costs and address the major drawback of recharging speeds being much slower than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle refueling. According to a new Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Gogoro is the leading supplier in the light EV battery swapping industry.

“Gogoro has differentiated itself from the competition through its early and compelling vision for light EV battery swapping,” says Ryan Citron, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “It offers an extensive product portfolio across the battery swapping supply chain, has a strong track record on quality and performance in its product line, and boasts an unmatched partner network highlighted by several of the world’s largest two-wheeler OEMs.”

A solid group of vendors trail this leader in the development of innovative technology solutions and in the steering of significant light EV battery swapping deployments. Other industry players in the market are still growing their sales presence and geographic reach, but are achieving early success in their home markets, playing an important role in the evolution and growth of the global light EV battery swapping market.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Light EV Battery Swapping Suppliers, examines the strategy and execution of 14 leading light EV battery swapping suppliers. These vendors are rated on 10 criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; production strategy; geographic reach; market presence; product quality and reliability; product portfolio; pricing; and staying power. Vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies’ relative strengths and weaknesses in the growing global light EV battery swapping market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

