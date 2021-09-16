Log in
Guidehouse Insights : Report Anticipates the Power over Ethernet Market Will Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 20% through 2030

09/16/2021 | 05:16am EDT
Power over Ethernet has the potential to play a key role in efficient building renovation projects

A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the global market for Power over Ethernet (PoE) in digital building applications, providing forecasts by segment and region through 2030.

Although PoE offers a weaker value proposition in building network infrastructure compared with wireless or other wired connections, updated PoE standards in 2018 and technology advancements, such as a single-pair PoE, have strengthened its market position. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the PoE market is anticipated to grow from $113.8 million in 2021 to $614.9 million by the end of 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%.

“While PoE is not expected to be a primary technology in building automation, it is expected to be a key connectivity solution in building network infrastructure, depending on the network’s design,” says Young Hoon Kim, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “Many building network renovations and new building construction projects are expected to adopt the technology due to its core benefits of reliability, flexibility, and easy installation.”

To stay competitive in the efficient building market, vendors in communication and power networks must see PoE as one of the network solutions. For example, PoE can be used to connect optical networks and DC power with end devices. Industry players and building owners must then decide when and how to apply PoE effectively among numerous existing approaches to design building network infrastructure in data and power.

The report, Market Data: Power over Ethernet for Digital Buildings, analyzes the global PoE market trend in digital building applications, technology and industry trends, and technical advancements. The report provides global market forecasts by segment and region extending through 2030. The report also examines the core value of PoE in building network infrastructure and the challenges ahead. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today’s rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures with a focus on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare our clients for future growth and success. The company has more than 10,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Market Data: Power over Ethernet for Digital Buildings, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.


© Business Wire 2021
