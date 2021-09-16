Guidehouse Insights : Report Anticipates the Power over Ethernet Market Will Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 20% through 2030

Power over Ethernet has the potential to play a key role in efficient building renovation projects

A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the global market for Power over Ethernet (PoE) in digital building applications, providing forecasts by segment and region through 2030.

Although PoE offers a weaker value proposition in building network infrastructure compared with wireless or other wired connections, updated PoE standards in 2018 and technology advancements, such as a single-pair PoE, have strengthened its market position. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the PoE market is anticipated to grow from $113.8 million in 2021 to $614.9 million by the end of 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%.

“While PoE is not expected to be a primary technology in building automation, it is expected to be a key connectivity solution in building network infrastructure, depending on the network’s design,” says Young Hoon Kim, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “Many building network renovations and new building construction projects are expected to adopt the technology due to its core benefits of reliability, flexibility, and easy installation.”

To stay competitive in the efficient building market, vendors in communication and power networks must see PoE as one of the network solutions. For example, PoE can be used to connect optical networks and DC power with end devices. Industry players and building owners must then decide when and how to apply PoE effectively among numerous existing approaches to design building network infrastructure in data and power.

The report, Market Data: Power over Ethernet for Digital Buildings, analyzes the global PoE market trend in digital building applications, technology and industry trends, and technical advancements. The report provides global market forecasts by segment and region extending through 2030. The report also examines the core value of PoE in building network infrastructure and the challenges ahead. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

