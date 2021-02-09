Guidehouse Insights : Report Finds Telecom Networks Are Expected to Install 122 GW of New Distributed Generation and Distributed Energy Storage Capacity from 2021-2030

More than 90% of telecom network operator costs are spent on energy, driving demand for energy-saving measures

A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the global market for distributed generation (DG) and distributed energy storage (DES) technologies in the telecommunications (telecom) industry, providing global market forecasts for capacity and revenue, segmented by technology and region, through 2030.

Telecom operators are increasingly deploying distributed renewable energy generation technologies and distributed energy storage systems (DESSs) to reduce the energy consumption and carbon footprint of mobile networks. Market drivers include a low revenue-growth environment, rising global electricity prices, and LTE and 5G upgrades in emerging and developed markets, which are anticipated to more than triple electricity consumption. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @WeAreGHInsights, global telecom network providers are expected to install nearly 121.9 GW of cumulative new DG and DES capacity between 2021 and 2030.

“Telecom operators account for 2%-3% of total global energy demand, making them some of the most energy-intensive companies in their geographic markets,” says Ricardo F. Rodriguez, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “With more than 90% of network cost spent on energy, consisting mostly of fuel and electricity, the demand for energy-saving measures from telecom operators is growing.”

According to the report, nearly three-quarters of internet users are expected to access the internet via smartphones by 2025—the equivalent of nearly 3.7 billion people. The increasing number of mobile broadband users combined with the emergence of data-heavy mobile applications will likely drive exponential growth in mobile data traffic through 2030 and beyond, creating strong economic development and unprecedented opportunities to empower individuals across all socioeconomic classes.

The report, Market Data: Distributed Generation and Energy Storage in Telecom Networks, analyzes the global market for distributed generation (DG) and distributed energy storage (DES) technologies in the telecom industry. The technologies covered include reciprocating generator sets (both diesel and natural gas), fuel cells, solar PV, and battery-based uninterruptable power supply (UPS) systems (incorporating lithium ion, lead-acid, and other advanced batteries). Global market forecasts for capacity and revenue, segmented by technology and region, extend through 2030. The report also examines the key market issues related to DG and DES technologies, including the impact of new network technologies and improved energy efficiency. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

