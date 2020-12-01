Guidehouse Insights : Report Shows Cumulatively More than $14B Is Expected to be Invested in Microgrid Controls over the Next Decade

Controls systems work to bolster resiliency and optimize DER assets to meet prescribed economic and environmental goals

A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines spending on microgrid controls by technology, region, and market segment through 2029.

The success of the microgrid market rests on the shoulders of digital control platforms that can orchestrate diverse distributed energy resources (DER) into a single optimized aggregation system. Although the costly items for any microgrid are investments in DER assets, the key to project performance and the extraction value from these same assets are the controls, which often represent less than 10% or even 5% of total projects’ cost. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @WeAreGHInsights, total annual microgrid controls spending starts at $551.5 million in 2020, increasing to almost $2.8 billion annually by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. Cumulatively, more than $14 billion is expected to be invested in microgrid controls over the next decade.

“Microgrid controls technologies are ever-evolving and vary widely,” says Peter Asmus, research director with Guidehouse Insights. “Most often a combination of hardware and software, these controls systems are the orchestrator marshaling generation, storage, and loads to bolster resiliency and optimize DER assets to meet prescribed economic and environmental goals.”

For many controls platforms, emphasis is shifting from hardware devices and on-premise gateways to software and customization performed in the cloud. As with other microgrid trends, such as a recent focus on modular offerings with standardized hardware components, the market continues to shift and grow in diversity, application, and purpose.

The report, Market Data: Microgrid Controls, forecasts spending on microgrid controls by technology, region, and market segment. It also explores the philosophies guiding future technology development. This report shows that overall spending on microgrid controls is less in 2020 than previous forecasts showed but grows faster in revenue over the forecast horizon due to shifts in technology choices favoring cloud-native software. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

