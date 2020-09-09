Guidehouse Insights : Report Shows Revenue for Global Micromobility Sharing Services Is Expected to Exceed $30 Billion by 2030

E-kick scooters and seated e-scooters are expected to represent the largest growth opportunities in shared micromobility services over the next 10 years

A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the global market for micromobility sharing services, providing forecasts for the installed base of shared micromobility vehicles, annual shared micromobility vehicle trips, and annual shared micromobility service revenue, through 2030.

The global market for micromobility sharing services is expected to experience considerable growth over the coming decade as consumers and governments continue to prioritize the adoption of affordable, low carbon, and congestion-reducing technologies. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @WeAreGHInsights, the global market for micromobility sharing services revenue is expected to grow from $8.0 billion in 2020 to $30.8 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.

“There are significant business opportunities for manufacturers, software providers, and service operators in shared micromobility, but they are varied by geography and technology,” says Ryan Citron, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “The proliferation of shared e-kick scooters and seated e-scooters in North America, Europe, and pockets of Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to represent most of the growth opportunities in shared micromobility services over the next 10 years.”

According to the report, the next phase of development for the industry is deploying at scale and achieving profitability. Technology advances in data sharing, automation, wireless charging, and battery swapping offer the potential for increased shared micromobility deployments, significant reductions in operating costs, and improved customer experience.

The report, Micromobility Sharing Services, analyzes the global market for shared e-kick scooters, seated e‑scooters, and e-bikes. The study provides a detailed analysis of the market opportunities, key drivers of growth, and technology trends associated with micromobility sharing services. Global market forecasts for the installed base of shared micromobility vehicles, annual shared micromobility vehicle trips, and annual shared micromobility service revenue extend through 2030 and are segmented by technology and region. In addition, the report provides an examination of vendor consolidation and comparative analysis, along with a value chain assessment of the competitive landscape. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today’s rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Micromobility Sharing Services, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005062/en/