Guidehouse Insights : Report Finds Nanosatellite Imaging and Data Can Aid in the Development of Critical Sustainability Applications

Nanosatellite-based solutions can have a direct, positive impact on climate change, sustainability, and high impact verticals in numerous industries

A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines nanosatellite technology and discusses the ways in which it can benefit energy-intensive industries, providing recommendations for collaboration among various public and private stakeholders.

Nanosatellite constellations are being deployed and have great potential to help energy industry participants such as utilities, oil & gas (O&G) producers, and mining operators reduce their carbon footprint. Energy-intensive industries such as shipping, aviation, and agriculture can also benefit by using the inexpensive, high resolution, high frequency satellite images to improve route and fuel efficiency, improve crop yields, and reduce negative climate impact. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, companies can leverage available nanosatellite imaging and data for the development of critical sustainability applications.

“Small satellites, which include microsatellites, minisatellites, and picosatellites, can be built and launched in a very short amount of time and for a fraction of the cost compared to the larger prior generation of satellites,” says Richelle Elberg, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “Where large legacy satellites could take years to deploy, nanosatellites can be developed and launched in less than a year.”

The report explains that nanosatellites provide an affordable but invaluable source of Earth observation data with which energy and high climate impact concerns can achieve sustainability goals, prevent disasters, and mitigate future environmental destruction. They also support sustainability efforts for energy providers and high climate impact verticals by predicting the weather, and can monitor the effects of climate change, improve natural resource management, aid in ocean and inland water management, and optimize agriculture yields.

The report, Nanosatellites Help Carbon-Intensive Industries Meet Sustainability Goals, addresses market drivers, barriers, and trends for each application, including case studies and emerging business opportunities. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

