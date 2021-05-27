Log in
Guidehouse Insights : Report Finds Nanosatellite Imaging and Data Can Aid in the Development of Critical Sustainability Applications

05/27/2021 | 05:16am EDT
Nanosatellite-based solutions can have a direct, positive impact on climate change, sustainability, and high impact verticals in numerous industries

A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines nanosatellite technology and discusses the ways in which it can benefit energy-intensive industries, providing recommendations for collaboration among various public and private stakeholders.

Nanosatellite constellations are being deployed and have great potential to help energy industry participants such as utilities, oil & gas (O&G) producers, and mining operators reduce their carbon footprint. Energy-intensive industries such as shipping, aviation, and agriculture can also benefit by using the inexpensive, high resolution, high frequency satellite images to improve route and fuel efficiency, improve crop yields, and reduce negative climate impact. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, companies can leverage available nanosatellite imaging and data for the development of critical sustainability applications.

“Small satellites, which include microsatellites, minisatellites, and picosatellites, can be built and launched in a very short amount of time and for a fraction of the cost compared to the larger prior generation of satellites,” says Richelle Elberg, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “Where large legacy satellites could take years to deploy, nanosatellites can be developed and launched in less than a year.”

The report explains that nanosatellites provide an affordable but invaluable source of Earth observation data with which energy and high climate impact concerns can achieve sustainability goals, prevent disasters, and mitigate future environmental destruction. They also support sustainability efforts for energy providers and high climate impact verticals by predicting the weather, and can monitor the effects of climate change, improve natural resource management, aid in ocean and inland water management, and optimize agriculture yields.

The report, Nanosatellites Help Carbon-Intensive Industries Meet Sustainability Goals, addresses market drivers, barriers, and trends for each application, including case studies and emerging business opportunities. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today’s rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures with a focus on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare our clients for future growth and success. The company has more than 8,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Nanosatellites Help Carbon-Intensive Industries Meet Sustainability Goals, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS