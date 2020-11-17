Guidehouse : Receives 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from U.S. Dept of Labor

Recognition earned for unparalleled commitment to attracting and retaining veterans

Guidehouse, a leading consultancy and solutions provider to the commercial and public sectors, has been awarded the 2020 Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Gold Medallion Award. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on criteria ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, compensation and tuition assistance programs.

“We are proud and honored to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipient for our commitment to our nation’s veterans,” said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. “Guidehouse is home to incredible talent, and our military team members bring valuable skills, strong work ethic, attention to detail and dedication to their roles in furthering our clients’ missions that are instrumental in shaping a new future together.”

Guidehouse joins 674 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Guidehouse has established employee affinity groups to help connect veterans and offers specialized services to veteran employees and their families. If a Guidehouse team member is deployed, the company supports the family during the deployment, ensuring they have everything they need.

Guidehouse is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company. Designated as a Military Friendly ® Employer for creating a sustainable and meaningful environment for the military community, the firm also earned the prestigious Seven Seals Award, signifying Guidehouse’s commitment to staff members who actively serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

For more information, please visit: https://guidehouse.com/careers/veterans.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Program will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2021. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures with a focus on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare our clients for future growth and success. Headquartered in McLean, VA., the company has more than 8,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

