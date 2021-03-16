Guidehouse : Strengthens Global Life Sciences Practice with New Leadership Announcements

Martin, MD, and Helman, MD, Leading Firm’s Biotech, Pharma, and Medtech Consulting Practice; Resnick Joins to Oversee Regional Growth Strategy Teams

Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets, has restructured and refocused the life sciences arm of its Health segment to continue to innovate and serve as the trusted partner to life sciences companies worldwide.

Douglas R. Martin, MD, and Saul B. Helman, MD, both long-time partners at Guidehouse, have been appointed to lead its Life Sciences practice, leveraging their industry expertise, consulting experience, and direct clinical, commercial, and compliance knowledge. Additionally, Ben Resnick has joined Guidehouse as a new partner and will oversee its Chicago and West Coast life sciences growth strategy teams to cultivate new talent, maintain client relationships, and advance commercial offerings.

“With revolutionary changes in healthcare, life sciences innovators must be agile and ready to adapt quickly,” said Alicia Harkness, Guidehouse partner and Health segment leader. “Guidehouse has built an international reputation as a trusted partner for life sciences companies seeking to build, manage, and protect their businesses. With experts like Doug, Saul, and Ben leading the way, we are proud to serve our clients with new innovative, integrated solutions and an expanded set of market offerings.”

Dr. Martin, who previously led the firm’s US Commercial Growth Strategy team, has worked with life sciences companies since 1998 – with a focus on therapeutic area strategy, pipeline and on-market product support, launch services, and business and corporate development. He began his career at McKinsey & Company and was a managing director at the investment banking firm SVB Leerink prior to joining Guidehouse. Dr. Martin obtained his MD from the University of Pennsylvania and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a major teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Helman has more than two decades of international healthcare, biopharmaceutical, and medical device management and consulting experience. He has developed and implemented global healthcare compliance programs and led projects involving expert witness testimony, litigation support, compliance implementation, and assessment and investigation support – and previously led Guidehouse’s Global Compliance and Regulatory practices. Earlier in his career, Dr. Helman worked at KPMG and at Eli Lilly & Company. A native of South Africa, he completed medical school at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and received his MBA at Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom.

“Our priority is to enable life sciences companies to achieve and exceed their corporate growth and financial goals by creating a healthier society,” said Dr. Helman. “Together, our team of seasoned experts will continue to work with life sciences organizations to transform treatment paradigms in ways that demonstrate significant clinical and economic value, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

Resnick previously led the North America Life Sciences advisory practice at Capgemini Invent, where he oversaw business generation, talent, client delivery, thought leadership, and business operations initiatives.

“We have been focusing on finding leaders who are able to bring Guidehouse’s full range of services to our client partners,” said Dr. Martin. “Attracting a collaborative leader with Ben’s reputation in the marketplace is an important additional step. His proven track record of bringing integrated solutions to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies will broaden the range of growth strategy services that we offer. We are excited to bring someone of his character and caliber to our platform.”

Guidehouse’s Life Sciences team serves 22 of the top 25 global life sciences companies, along with a broad range of innovative pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty pharma companies and medical technology manufacturers across the globe. The team advises clients on an array of growth strategies, including commercial excellence, product launches, pipeline marketing, and market access, as well as medical affairs, regulatory, and compliance.

The Guidehouse Health segment also includes Payer, Provider, and Public Health Sectors. Collectively, the team is composed of former provider and public health administrators, clinicians, scientists, pharmaceutical executives, and other experts with decades of strategy, policy, revenue cycle, digital, retail health, managed care, and managed services experience. With 11 KLAS #1 rankings, the Guidehouse Health team helps hospitals and health systems, government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, and payers strategically redesign, revitalize, and transform payment, operations, and consumer-driven care. Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for the latest health research, trends, and solutions.

About Guidehouse

