Guidehouse to Establish Global Headquarters Operation in Fairfax County, Create More Than 900 New Jobs

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced that Guidehouse, a leading consultancy and solutions provider to the public and commercial sectors, will invest $12.7 million to establish a global headquarters operation in Fairfax County.

The company’s new headquarters at 1676 International Drive in the Tysons area will accommodate recent growth and increase in demand for services. The company will create more than 900 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and Washington, D.C., for the project.

“Guidehouse is proud to announce our new corporate headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district,” said Guidehouse Chief Executive Officer Scott McIntyre. “This move will allow us to best accommodate growth, serve our people and clients, and attract talent. Virginia offers a highly skilled workforce and business-friendly climate, making it an ideal location for Guidehouse's future.”

“I appreciate the hard work of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority and other Virginia officials in helping us reach our decision in choosing this world-class location,” McIntyre added. The company has more than 9,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally.

“The Guidehouse leadership team had any number of choices to consider for the firm’s global headquarters, so it speaks volumes that they chose a Fairfax County location,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). “A headquarters in Tysons puts the company in the center of the largest business hub in the D.C. region and a talent pool that will be able to enjoy the growing number of amenities in the area.”

“This announcement by Guidehouse is another indication of the strength of Fairfax County as a headquarters location for companies that operate around the globe, and it is a testament to the investment the county government has made into creating and sustaining a world-class business location that also draws the kind of professional workforce the company needs to grow and succeed,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay.

The FCEDA worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and will support Guidehouse’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The company also is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Other members: the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

