Guidelines for completing regulatory reports

Published on 4 September 2020. Effective from 4 September 2020 (superseded on 29 December 2020 by December 2020 version).

This SS was updated following publication of PS20/20 'Responses to Chapters 2 to 7 of CP3/20 'Occasional Consultation Paper'.

Published on 19 December 2019. Effective dates are outlined in each appendix (superseded on 4 September 2020 by September 2020 version).

- following PS27/19 'Responses to Occasional Consultation Paper 25/19 - Chapter 4: Reporting updates for Capital+ and ring-fenced bodies'.

Published on 30 September 2019. Effective dates are outlined in each appendix (superseded by December 2019 version on 19 December 2019).

- following PS21/19 'Responses to CP13/19 Occasional Consultation Paper.

Published on 12 September 2019. Effective dates are outlined in each appendix (superseded by December 2019 version on 19 December 2019).

- following PS17/19 'Supervising international banks: Revision of the Branch Return'.

Published on 7 August 2019. Effective dates are outlined in each appendix (superseded by September 2019 version on 12 September 2019).

- following PS16/19 'Regulatory reporting: European Banking Authority Taxonomy 2.9'.

Published on 17 June 2019. Effective from: 1 July 2019 (superseded by August 2019 version).

- following PS13/19 'Pillar 2 liquidity: Updates to the framework'.

Published on 8 January 2019. Updates following PS1/19 are effective immediately. Other effective dates are outlined in each appendix (superseded on 1 July 2019 by June 2019 version).

- following PS1/19 'Liquidity reporting: FSA047, FSA048, and PRA110'

Published on 5 December 2018. No longer effective (superseded by January 2019 version).

- following publication of Policy Statement 30/18 'Regulatory reporting: Responses to CP16/18'.

Published on 28 June 2018. No longer effective (superseded by December 2018 version).

- following PS14/18 'Changes to the PRA's large exposures framework'.

Chapter 2 and Appendices 1 - 4 of this SS took effect from 1 January 2016, except PRA101-103 which take effect from 1 October 2017 and PRA104-108 which take effect from 1 January 2018.

Appendix 2 took effect from 1 July 2017.

Appendices 5 - 7 took effect from 7 March 2016

Appendix 8 takes effect from 1 January 2018.

Appendix 9 takes effect from 1 January 2019.

Appendix 10 takes effect from 1 January 2019.

Published on 23 February 2018. No longer effective (superseded by June 2018 version).

- following PS2/18 'Pillar 2 liquidity'

Published on 20 July 2017. No longer effective (superseded by February 2018 version).

- following PS19/17 'Responses to CP2/17 'Occasional Consultation Paper' and PS20/17 'Regulatory reporting: Responses to CP6/17'

Published on 6 July 2017. No longer effective (superseded by 20 July 2017 version).

- following PS18/17 'IFRS 9: Changes to Reporting Requirements'

Published on 23 June 2017. No longer effective (superseded by 6 July 2017 version).

- following CP45/16 'Amendments to Notes for completion of the MLAR'.

Published on 28 April 2017. No longer effective (superseded by June 2017 version).

- following PS10/17 'Ensuring operational continuity in resolution: reporting requirements'.

Published on 1 February 2017. No longer effective (superseded by April 2017 version).

- following PS3/17 'The implementation of ring-fencing: reporting and residual matters - response to CP25/16 and Chapter 5 of CP36/16'.

Published on 12 December 2016. No longer effective (superseded by February 2017 version).

- following PS35/16 'Responses to CP26/16' and PS36/16 'Financial statements - responses to Chapter 3 of CP17/16'.

Published on 16 November 2016. No longer effective (superseded by December 2016 version).

- following PS32/16 'Responses to Chapter 3 of CP17/16 - forecast capital data' and PS31/16 'Credit union regulatory reporting'.

Published on 26 February 2016. No longer effective (superseded by November 2016 version).

- following Occasional Consultation Paper - CP3/16.

Published on 3 August 2015. No longer effective (superseded by February 2016 version).

First publication of SS.