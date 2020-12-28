Log in
Guidelines for completing regulatory reports

12/28/2020 | 08:17am EST
Published on 4 September 2020. Effective from 4 September 2020 (superseded on 29 December 2020 by December 2020 version).

This SS was updated following publication of PS20/20 'Responses to Chapters 2 to 7 of CP3/20 'Occasional Consultation Paper'.

Published on 19 December 2019. Effective dates are outlined in each appendix (superseded on 4 September 2020 by September 2020 version).

- following PS27/19 'Responses to Occasional Consultation Paper 25/19 - Chapter 4: Reporting updates for Capital+ and ring-fenced bodies'.

Published on 30 September 2019. Effective dates are outlined in each appendix (superseded by December 2019 version on 19 December 2019).

- following PS21/19 'Responses to CP13/19 Occasional Consultation Paper.

Published on 12 September 2019. Effective dates are outlined in each appendix (superseded by December 2019 version on 19 December 2019).

- following PS17/19 'Supervising international banks: Revision of the Branch Return'.

Published on 7 August 2019. Effective dates are outlined in each appendix (superseded by September 2019 version on 12 September 2019).

- following PS16/19 'Regulatory reporting: European Banking Authority Taxonomy 2.9'.

Published on 17 June 2019. Effective from: 1 July 2019 (superseded by August 2019 version).

- following PS13/19 'Pillar 2 liquidity: Updates to the framework'.

Published on 8 January 2019. Updates following PS1/19 are effective immediately. Other effective dates are outlined in each appendix (superseded on 1 July 2019 by June 2019 version).

- following PS1/19 'Liquidity reporting: FSA047, FSA048, and PRA110'

Published on 5 December 2018. No longer effective (superseded by January 2019 version).

- following publication of Policy Statement 30/18 'Regulatory reporting: Responses to CP16/18'.

Published on 28 June 2018. No longer effective (superseded by December 2018 version).

- following PS14/18 'Changes to the PRA's large exposures framework'.

  • Chapter 2 and Appendices 1 - 4 of this SS took effect from 1 January 2016, except PRA101-103 which take effect from 1 October 2017 and PRA104-108 which take effect from 1 January 2018.
  • Appendix 2 took effect from 1 July 2017.
  • Appendices 5 - 7 took effect from 7 March 2016
  • Appendix 8 takes effect from 1 January 2018.
  • Appendix 9 takes effect from 1 January 2019.
  • Appendix 10 takes effect from 1 January 2019.

Published on 23 February 2018. No longer effective (superseded by June 2018 version).

- following PS2/18 'Pillar 2 liquidity'

Published on 20 July 2017. No longer effective (superseded by February 2018 version).

- following PS19/17 'Responses to CP2/17 'Occasional Consultation Paper' and PS20/17 'Regulatory reporting: Responses to CP6/17'

Published on 6 July 2017. No longer effective (superseded by 20 July 2017 version).

- following PS18/17 'IFRS 9: Changes to Reporting Requirements'

Published on 23 June 2017. No longer effective (superseded by 6 July 2017 version).

- following CP45/16 'Amendments to Notes for completion of the MLAR'.

Published on 28 April 2017. No longer effective (superseded by June 2017 version).

- following PS10/17 'Ensuring operational continuity in resolution: reporting requirements'.

Published on 1 February 2017. No longer effective (superseded by April 2017 version).

- following PS3/17 'The implementation of ring-fencing: reporting and residual matters - response to CP25/16 and Chapter 5 of CP36/16'.

Published on 12 December 2016. No longer effective (superseded by February 2017 version).

- following PS35/16 'Responses to CP26/16' and PS36/16 'Financial statements - responses to Chapter 3 of CP17/16'.

Published on 16 November 2016. No longer effective (superseded by December 2016 version).

- following PS32/16 'Responses to Chapter 3 of CP17/16 - forecast capital data' and PS31/16 'Credit union regulatory reporting'.

Published on 26 February 2016. No longer effective (superseded by November 2016 version).

- following Occasional Consultation Paper - CP3/16.

Published on 3 August 2015. No longer effective (superseded by February 2016 version).

First publication of SS.

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 13:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
