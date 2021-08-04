Guidepost Solutions Welcomes Russell Holske, Drug Enforcement Administration Leader and Pharmaceutical Investigations Chief

Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in compliance, investigations, monitoring, and security consulting, announced the appointment of Russell C. Holske, Jr. as a senior managing director in its Washington, D.C. office. Holske, an experienced leader in global investigations, including pharmaceutical diversion, will support the company’s global investigations and controlled substances compliance practices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005306/en/

Guidepost Solutions appoints Russell Holske as a senior managing director, based in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Russ joins us after a distinguished career with the DEA and security leader in the private sector,” said Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost Solutions. “His experience will benefit our clients operating internationally, especially in Asia, and in the complex global pharmaceuticals business landscape.”

Holske had a distinguished career of over 30 years with the Drug Enforcement Administration, overseeing global investigations and including multiple leadership positions in the United States, Asia Pacific, and Europe. In his last DEA post (2016-2019), he led DEA operations in Bangkok, Thailand with oversight for 18 offices in 13 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. As the regional director and a member of the Senior Executive Service, Holske acted as the principal U.S. official in Asia for all narcotics, pharmaceutical, and money laundering operations and led efforts working with China to stem the flow of fentanyl and precursor chemicals into the United States.

Prior to his overseas posting, Holske served as chief of the DEA’s Pharmaceutical Investigations Section where he was responsible for oversight for pharmaceutical investigations and administrative actions for 23 DEA division offices throughout the United States, including 66 tactical diversion squads.

Immediately prior to joining Guidepost, Holske served as the regional security director, global security & brand protection for Estée Lauder Companies, Asia Pacific. In this Hong Kong-based position, he led a team of investigators to address cargo theft, including maritime and air shipments, across international borders and jurisdictions, and led brand protection efforts to disrupt and dismantle illegal manufacture and downstream online and off-line distribution of elite cosmetics and skin care products to protect consumers and business operations. He also led security design and system integration for a Shanghai-based R&D facility and Tokyo-based manufacturing plant. As a member of the crisis management team, Holske provided critical support to regional management during crisis situations that included political instability, natural disasters, and at the forefront of the Covid-19 crisis, providing projections, business continuity planning, and access to sensitive intelligence.

Holske received a Master of Business Administration, Honors from Saint Leo University and a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Security, from Northeastern University.

About Guidepost Solutions LLC

Guidepost Solutions offers global investigations, compliance, monitoring, and security and technology consulting solutions that keep you moving forward. Whether you are facing a challenge or pursuing an opportunity, our team of experts provides leadership and strategic guidance to address your needs. With offices in key markets including Bogotá, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Honolulu, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Oakland, Palm Beach, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Washington, D.C., we are your Guidepost. For more information, visit www.guidepostsolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005306/en/