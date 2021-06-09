Guiding Stars Launches New Look to Make Finding Nutritious Options Easier for Consumers Online and in Stores

PORTLAND, Maine, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guiding Stars, a leading nutrition guidance program used by several leading East Coast grocery retailers and other organizations throughout North America, announced today the launch of a fresh new look that will make finding nutritious choices even simpler for consumers online and in stores.



“As we’re emerging from the pandemic, consumers are more interested in health and nutrition then ever as they care for themselves and their families and manage health conditions, as well as look to boost their immune systems,” said Julie Greene, director of Guiding Stars. “As the focus on healthy eating intensifies and Guiding Stars nears our fifteenth anniversary, it was the right time to freshen our approach and make it even easier for consumers to make good choices.”

The rebrand includes a vibrant new logo and updated star icons that make finding nutritious products as easy as one, two, three. In the center of the logo is a compass that represents the direction Guiding Stars gives. There is also an apple that represents nutrition. These features come together to demonstrate a positive approach to communicating nutrition guidance, which is reinforced by the gold star. In consumer testing, the new mark was widely understood as a guide for nutritious foods.

The star icons, which can be found on product packaging, store shelf tags or on online platforms for manufacturers and grocery retailers who leverage Guiding Stars, now include the words “good,” “better” or “best” so consumers clearly know which products are most nutritious. Outlined stars were also added to clarify that Guiding Stars are out of a possible total of three.

“At Guiding Stars, encouraging healthy eating and nutritious choices is in our DNA,” said Greene. “We’re excited about these branding and visual enhancements because we believe that they will enable our existing clients to better support their customers’ nutrition needs and encourage more manufacturers and retailers to deploy the Guiding Stars system on product packages and physical and digital store shelves. This can in turn help boost overall community health, which is our goal. We want to make an easy, immediate impact a person’s choice for a drink, meal or snack that makes someone feel good about their food choice and encourages ongoing nutritious choices.”

The new look-and-feel is now integrated into the Guiding Stars website, which also offers insights and tips on food and nutrition. Consumers will begin to see the new branding on product packaging, in stores and on online shopping platforms for subscribing grocers and other clients beginning this summer.

About Guiding Stars

Since 2006, Guiding Stars has supported retailers, including the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop – by helping their customers easily find foods with good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars uses objective, evidence-based nutrition science to indicate which products meet the standard for good, better, and best nutrition. Manufacturers, retailers, food service, and wellness programs also use Guiding Stars' product database and patented algorithm to help set healthy sales targets, reformulate products, fuel recommendation engines, and power healthy behavior rewards programs. For more information visit www.guidingstars.com.

CONTACT

Christy Phillips-Brown

704-310-2221

Erin DeWaters

704-310-3884

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c871fb4-6625-4b9e-9b48-4d6ccda7f7d4



