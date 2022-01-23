Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Guinea junta establishes council to lead transition to elections

01/23/2022 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea's junta on Saturday set up an 80-member council to act as a parliament during the country's transition to elections, according to a decree read on the state broadcaster, following a coup in September that ousted President Alpha Conde.

The body, known as the National Transitional Council (CNT), will be lead by a prominent civil society activist and election expert Dansa Kourouma and be tasked with agreeing the date of the next elections, the decree said.

Conde's overthrow was condemned by Guinea's neighbours and international partners, and led to its suspension from the African Union and the regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) 15-nation bloc.

It was the fourth coup in West and Central Africa in the space of two years, following two in Mali and one in Chad. Conde had angered his opponents by changing the constitution to allow himself to stand for a third term.

(Reporting by Sasliou Samb; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Saliou Samb


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.39% 553.67 Delayed Quote.3.09%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.22% 181.54 Delayed Quote.3.59%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
03:49aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
03:43aBurkina Faso government denies reports that army has seized power
RE
03:21aFactbox-How bad is Lebanon's economic meltdown?
RE
03:18aExplainer-Lebanon's financial crisis and how it happened
RE
03:18aGhana blast leaves survivors with cuts and questions
RE
03:15aPenny pinching and power cuts; Lebanon's middle class squeezed by crisis
RE
03:14aEthiopian army planning to 'eliminate' Tigrayan forces -military official
RE
03:14a'Another crime' say survivors of coalition strikes on Yemeni detention centre
RE
03:12aSudan's 2022 budget targets growth of 1.4%, reducing inflation to 202% - state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's Tepco hit by setback in clean-up of crippled Fukushima nuclear ..
2UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
3Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
4One surrendered Hong Kong hamster tests COVID positive as city lockdown..
5Two Australian states to test school students twice weekly for COVID

HOT NEWS