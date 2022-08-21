Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Guinea junta makes interim prime minister's appointment permanent

08/21/2022 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea's ruling military junta on Saturday appointed acting Prime Minister Bernard Gomou to fill the position on a permanent basis, replacing Mohamed Beavogui, who has been absent since last month.

The junta named Gomou to serve as acting prime minister on July 17. Officials said Beavogui, who was appointed by the junta a month after it seized power in a coup in September, was receiving medical treatment.

Gomou previously served as commerce and industry minister in the transitional government. His appointment as prime minister was announced in a statement read on national television.

The junta has faced deadly protests in recent weeks over its plans to stay in power for the next three years and is in negotiations with West African neighbours over a possible shortening of that timeline.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55aSomali forces end 30-hour hotel siege, 106 hostages freed
RE
04:46aFour more ships leave Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says
RE
04:41aIraq's foreign currency reserves above $80 bln - central bank official
RE
04:41aIraq's foreign currency reserves at more than $80 bln, expected…
RE
03:41aDaughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue killed in suspected car bomb attack - investigators
RE
03:18aGuinea junta makes interim prime minister's appointment permanent
RE
03:11aDaughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue killed in suspected car bomb attack - investigators
RE
02:55aFloods, landslides kill dozens as monsoon rains lash northern, eastern India
RE
02:25aSomali forces end 30-hour hotel siege, army officer says
RE
02:17aAustralia's Qantas apologises to customers for operational problems
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gulf e-commerce company Noon to buy fashion venture Namshi - statement
2New Zealand to temporarily boost worker intake amid shortfall
3Japan considers deploying long-range missiles to counter China - Yomiur..
4Daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue killed in suspected car..
5Australia's Qantas apologises to customers for operational problems

HOT NEWS