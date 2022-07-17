Guinea junta names acting prime minister during absence of PM Beavogui

CONAKRY, July 17 (Reuters) - The military junta in Guinea
has appointed an acting prime minister while prime minister
Mohamed Beavogui is absent, state television said late on
Saturday.
The announcement did not explain why Beavogui was taking a
leave of absence or how long he would be absent for.
"Commerce and Industry Minister Bernard Gomou has been
appointed acting prime minister during the period of absence of
Mr. Mohamed Beavogui," it said.
Beavogui, a former civil servant and expert in agricultural
finance, was appointed prime minister last October to preside
over a promised transition back to democratic rule following a
Sept. 5 coup.
West Africa's main political and economic bloc (ECOWAS) has
rejected a three-year transition to elections proposed by
Guinea's junta, which has been asked to propose a new timeline
by the end of July or face economic sanctions.
Beavogui has sought to foster dialogue about the transition
between Guinea's main political parties and civil society
leaders, but talks have been marred by boycotts.
