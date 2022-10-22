Advanced search
Guinea proposes shorter transition timeline of 24 months

10/22/2022 | 05:36am EDT
CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea's military government has proposed a shorter timeline for a transition to elections of 24 months, government spokesman Ousmane Gaoual Diallo said, down from a 36-month timeline earlier rejected by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The junta that took power in a coup last September has been under pressure to restore civilian rule sooner than the 39 and then 36 months proposed by interim President Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

A team of ECOWAS representatives was in Guinea to discuss a more "reasonable" transition to elections this week.

Diallo told reporters on Friday that the start of the 24-month period would be determined during a conference in December.

The junta has proposed to start the 24-month transition in January 2023, he added.

ECOWAS said in a joint statement with the Guinean government that it had co-developed the 24-month timetable with Guinean authorities and that the bloc would provide technical and financial support to carry out the transition. It did not mention a potential start date.

The bloc imposed economic sanctions on the country after the junta took power.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2022
