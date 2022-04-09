Log in
Guinea's ousted ex-president returns from medical trip

04/09/2022 | 05:06am EDT
Guinea's President Alpha Conde addresses the 66th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters, in New York

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea's former president, Alpha Conde, ousted in a military coup in September, returned to the country on Friday after a trip to the United Arab Emirates for a medical check up, the interim government said.

Conde, 84, who is under house arrest in Guinea but is allowed to receive visitors, left the West African nation in January after the junta allowed him to travel on medical grounds.

"The former president will remain in Guinea for as long as his health permits", the junta said in a late night statement read on national television.

"His integrity and dignity will always be respected."

Guinea's coup was condemned by regional neighbours and the international community, and led to its suspension from the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.

The 15-nation bloc imposed sanctions on the country and has given the interim government an April 25 deadline to lay out a timeline for a return to constitutional rule, or face harsher penalties.

Conde, who had been in power since 2010, was accused of endemic state corruption and angered his opponents by changing the constitution to allow himself to stand for a third term, sparking mass protests.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS