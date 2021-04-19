Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gulf Power offers $5.4 billion for telco in second-largest Thai deal

04/19/2021 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Customers wait for service at an AIS shop in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Gulf Energy Development, Thailand's biggest power producer run by billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi, offered a $5.4 billion bid on Monday for Intouch Holdings, which controls the country's top mobile phone operator AIS.

The 65 baht ($2.08) per share offer for the 81.1% shares of Intouch that Gulf doesn't already own, represents an 11% premium to Intouch's close on Friday. Intouch stock rose as much as 9% on Monday to 63.75 baht and closed at 63 baht.

The acquisition, if successful, will be Thailand's second-biggest ever inter-country deal after Tesco's $10.6 billion sale of its local operations last year, Dealogic data showed.

"We see that Intouch is a good platform with diverse companies in its portfolio, whether digital or satellite businesses, e-commerce and other techonologies," Smith Banomyong, chief of Gulf asset management, said in an online briefing.

"It also has good cash flow and stability, good partners and shareholders, and strong management."

Gulf, a third of which is controlled by Ratnavadi, said in a filing that if it is able to secure at least half of Intouch stock, it will have to offer to buy out Advanced Info Service (AIS) under Thailand's securities regulation. Intouch owns 40.45% of AIS.

Gulf said it does not intend to buy satellite operator Thaicom Pcl, Intouch's other holding, and will request Thailand's securities regulator to waive the requirement for a tender offer.

Gulf said it will offer 122.86 baht per share for AIS, a 27% discount to AIS' Friday close. Gulf's total bid for AIS and Intouch would then amount to some $17 billion. AIS shares rose 0.89% on Monday.

Singapore Telecommunications, Singapore's largest telecoms firm, which owns just over a fifth of Intouch and 23% of AIS, said it was reviewing its options for the stakes.

"Singtel views its stakes ... as strategic investments and we believe in the long term outlook of the businesses," it said in a statement.

Intouch and AIS acknowledged the bid in separate filings. AIS did not comment further, while Intouch could not be immediately reached for a comment.

"Gulf's intention seems to be on Intouch rather than Advanced," said Ekkarin Wongsiri, analyst at Trinity Securities, adding that Gulf would already have to take on a lot of debt to buy Intouch.

"Its offer price for Advanced shares is also below current value, which means there is less likelihood shares will change hands," Wongsiri said, adding he expected Gulf to be able to secure up to a 70% stake in Intouch.

Gulf said it would use working capital and loans to fund the transaction.

If the deal goes through, the market will focus on Gulf's plans to shed debt, which could be partly achieved by AIS selling some of cellular towers, Kasikorn Securities analyst Pisut Ngamvijitvong said in a note.

($1 = 31.2300 baht)

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat in Bangkok; Additional reporting by Kane Wu in Hong Kong and Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Sayantani Ghosh)

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE 0.60% 168 End-of-day quote.-4.55%
GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.76% 32.75 End-of-day quote.-4.38%
INTOUCH HOLDINGS 2.63% 58.5 End-of-day quote.4.00%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 5.37% 2.55 End-of-day quote.9.91%
TELENOR ASA 0.71% 155 Real-time Quote.5.48%
THAICOM PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 6.32% 9.25 End-of-day quote.8.19%
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION 0.80% 31.5 End-of-day quote.-5.26%
TRUE CORPORATION 0.00% 3.26 End-of-day quote.-5.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32aWho committee encourages countries to recognise that requiring proof of vaccination deepens inequities and promotes unequal freedom of movement
RE
10:31aSaudi crude exports drop to eight-month low in February
RE
10:31aAMAZON COM  : Union files objections to Amazon election results, alleging layoffs were threatened
RE
10:30aWho committee cites limited evidence about covid-19 vaccine ability to reduce virus spread, persistent inequity in global vaccine distribution
RE
10:30aBrazil's health regulator greenlights trials of new Chinese vaccine
RE
10:26aChinese watchdog keeps eye on foreign investment in stock markets
RE
10:26aWorld health organization's emergency committee recommends not requiring proof of vaccination as a condition of international travel - statement
RE
10:26aS&P 500, Dow slip from record highs; Coca-Cola rises on results
RE
10:24aGulf Power offers $5.4 billion for telco in second-largest Thai deal
RE
10:22aHarley's renewed focus on touring bikes drives upbeat forecast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
3THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5No knockout, but new U.S. sanctions add to Russia's 'slow destruction'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ