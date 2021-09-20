DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Fund managers in the six-country
Gulf Cooperation Council expect strong growth over the next
year, supported by growing demand for Islamic products and
investments that take into account environmental, social and
governance (ESG) credentials, Moody's said on Monday.
The ratings agency surveyed eight of the region's top fund
firms' chief investment officers (CIOs), half of whom expected
double-digit growth in net inflows, while a third expected
inflows to increase modestly. Moody's did not name the funds.
"Improved investment results and stronger fees, already
comparatively high in the GCC region, will further support
revenue growth," Moody's said.
Of those surveyed, 80% expected investments to increase
modestly and 20% expected a modest fall.
Around 38% the CIOs expect a significant rise in demand for
ESG-compliant investments, while half see modest growth. ESG
issues were an area of strategic focus for 25% of the CIOs,
while half said it was of moderate or low, albeit increasing,
importance.
"Around 25% of the CIOs said they had not yet embedded ESG
criteria into their investment management decisions. Most of the
CIOs said their firms actively screen out investments considered
highly susceptible to ESG risks, but only a small number engage
with the management of the companies they are invested in to
address ESG issues and shape direction," Moody's said.
Over 60% of CIOs said Islamic finance instruments -
compliant with shariah principles - will see a rise in demand
over the next year. Moody's highlighted that shariah principles
include forbidding investments in tobacco, gambling and weapons
manufacturing.
"The natural crossover between sustainable investing and
Shari'ah-compliant social principles creates opportunities for
the Islamic finance industry," Moody's said.
Around half of GCC-based funds surveyed by Moody's said they
were open to mergers or acquisitions within the next two years,
which the agency said showed the sector's increasing
sophistication and intense competition.
"Respondents' optimism is tempered by worries over
geopolitical tensions, the economic impact of the pandemic, and
volatile oil prices."
The GCC governments' plans to diversify their economies away
from oil are supportive for investment activity, but the
region's performance remains highly dependent on oil prices.
A fall in crude prices could restrict government spending
and scale back economic growth with negative consequences for
asset managers and stock market returns, which in turn would
weigh on funds' assets under management, Moody's said.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba. Editing by Jane Merriman)