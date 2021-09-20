Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gulf funds expect performance boost from ESG, Islamic finance - Moodys

09/20/2021 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Fund managers in the six-country Gulf Cooperation Council expect strong growth over the next year, supported by growing demand for Islamic products and investments that take into account environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, Moody's said on Monday.

The ratings agency surveyed eight of the region's top fund firms' chief investment officers (CIOs), half of whom expected double-digit growth in net inflows, while a third expected inflows to increase modestly. Moody's did not name the funds.

"Improved investment results and stronger fees, already comparatively high in the GCC region, will further support revenue growth," Moody's said.

Of those surveyed, 80% expected investments to increase modestly and 20% expected a modest fall.

Around 38% the CIOs expect a significant rise in demand for ESG-compliant investments, while half see modest growth. ESG issues were an area of strategic focus for 25% of the CIOs, while half said it was of moderate or low, albeit increasing, importance.

"Around 25% of the CIOs said they had not yet embedded ESG criteria into their investment management decisions. Most of the CIOs said their firms actively screen out investments considered highly susceptible to ESG risks, but only a small number engage with the management of the companies they are invested in to address ESG issues and shape direction," Moody's said.

Over 60% of CIOs said Islamic finance instruments - compliant with shariah principles - will see a rise in demand over the next year. Moody's highlighted that shariah principles include forbidding investments in tobacco, gambling and weapons manufacturing.

"The natural crossover between sustainable investing and Shari'ah-compliant social principles creates opportunities for the Islamic finance industry," Moody's said.

Around half of GCC-based funds surveyed by Moody's said they were open to mergers or acquisitions within the next two years, which the agency said showed the sector's increasing sophistication and intense competition.

"Respondents' optimism is tempered by worries over geopolitical tensions, the economic impact of the pandemic, and volatile oil prices."

The GCC governments' plans to diversify their economies away from oil are supportive for investment activity, but the region's performance remains highly dependent on oil prices.

A fall in crude prices could restrict government spending and scale back economic growth with negative consequences for asset managers and stock market returns, which in turn would weigh on funds' assets under management, Moody's said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.64% 74.58 Delayed Quote.46.23%
WTI -0.70% 70.927 Delayed Quote.50.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45aFreshworks targets nearly $10 bln in valuation with raised U.S. IPO price range
RE
10:45aTRACKINSIGHT : Europe ETFs fall on Evergrande woes and Fed concerns
TI
10:41aRestaurant-software provider Toast raises target price range for IPO
RE
10:38aGulf funds expect performance boost from ESG, Islamic finance - Moody’s
RE
10:31aUniversal Studios Beijing opens after two-decade wait
RE
10:30aEu antitrust regulators plan interim measures against illumina for for closing grail deal before securing approval
RE
10:30aEu regulators say illumina, grail breach eu merger rules with premature closing of deal, interim measures aim to restore competition
RE
10:23aEXCLUSIVE : Didi co-founder Liu told associates she plans to leave- sources
RE
10:22aGermany's Jan-July oil imports fall 7.9%, bill rises 29.7%
RE
10:20aMexico's annual inflation likely sped up in first half of September
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande troubles punish China property as contagion concern spreads
2Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide 2% as China Evergrande's troubles ..
4China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..
5Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS