Gulf's Oman Air seeking further government aid, targets 2024 break-even

DOHA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Oman Air is seeking additional
financial assistance from the government and will raise more
debt as it recovers from the pandemic, with a target of breaking
even in 2024, its chief executive said.
The state-owned Gulf carrier has received government aid
during the pandemic but further state support was needed to help
cover next year's operational costs, Abdulaziz Al Raisi told
Reuters.
He did not disclose how much support had been received so
far, or how much more the airline needed.
Al Raisi, who took over as CEO in 2018 after serving in the
role in an acting basis, also said the airline has raised debt
against non-core aviation assets like hotels, and planned to
raise more to cover operational costs.
He said that while the loss-making airline was still
receiving government aid, support was at lower levels than in
past years.
Oman, among the weakest countries financially in the
oil-rich region, has introduced austerity measures over the past
year as it looks to contain state deficits and ballooning debt.
The airline had laid off 15% to 20% of its 5,800 staff
during the pandemic, Al Raisi said, though the workforce will be
expanded as operations ramp in response to passenger demand.
Oman Air was currently operating about 40% of its fleet, he
said, with that to increase to 60% to 70% in the first quarter.
The airline, which according to its website has a wide- and
narrow-body fleet of 40 jets, expects to return to pre-pandemic
passenger traffic of 9.5 million a year by 2023, by which time
it also expects to have rebuilt its network of 52 destinations.
