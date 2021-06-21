Gulf states will take at least 10 years to end oil dependence - Moody's

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Countries in the oil-exporting
Gulf will remain heavily dependent on hydrocarbon production for
at least the next ten years as efforts to diversify economies
have made limited progress since the 2014-2015 oil price shock,
Moody's said.
Reliance on the energy sector will be the "key credit
constraint" for the six countries forming the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC), the ratings agency said in a report on Monday.
"If oil prices average $55/barrel ... we expect hydrocarbon
production to remain the single largest contributor to GCC
sovereigns' GDP, the main source of government revenue and,
therefore, the key driver of fiscal strength over at least the
next decade," it said.
Oil and gas accounts for over 20% of gross domestic product
and at least 50% of state revenues for most Gulf countries.
Meanwhile, plans to launch new economic sectors have often
overlapped, creating competition among GCC states and
constraining room for growth.
"While we expect the diversification momentum to pick up, it
will be dampened by reduced availability of resources to fund
diversification projects in a lower oil price environment and by
intra-GCC competition," Moody's said.
Part of the problem is that the social contract between GCC
states and citizens – employment, free education and healthcare
for life in exchange for political acquiescence - limits the
ability to implement spending cuts or introduce taxes.
Saudi Arabia, the region's largest economy, tripled a
value-added tax last year to 15% on the back of the pandemic and
lower demand for oil. In April Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
said VAT would be reduced, and ruled out introducing personal
income taxes.
Moody's said non-oil growth in the region is effectively
subsidised through zero or very low direct taxes.
Broad income-based taxes - needed to durably reduce
dependence on oil - are likely to be implemented only in the
longer term, it said.
