Gulfnet Security Systems : Partners with Patriot One as Middle East Reseller

Gulfnet Security Systems (“Gulfnet”) has partnered with Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One”) , developer of the PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform, to purchase, deploy and service as the Middle East region’s security system integrator.

Gulfnet Security Systems has been servicing the Middle East regions for over 16 years, under a leadership with experience running profitable businesses for 31 years in United Arab Emirates, where the Company will focus its initial PATSCAN Platform sales and deployment effort before expanding to other Middle East countries. The Company’s first deployment of the PATSCAN Platform will be in its own state-of-the-art demo center in its Abu Dhabi Headquarters, where clients from The UAE and the region can travel to see the solution in use. The UAE has been known as a nation of early adopters, bringing new, disruptive and innovative solutions to make it a world technology leader. Gulfnet spent around twelve (12) months working through their Canadian business associate and representative in B.C “Fadi Deek” in discussions with Patriot One, evaluating its PATSCAN Platform for the UAE and ME own market needs. Gulfnet will begin importing the solution immediately. Fadi, who is based in Vancouver, has been active in the local Tech and Innovation scene, specifically with things like the Canadian Digital Technology Supercluster and has been spearheading talks with the BC Business Council and Ministry Foreign Affairs evaluating plans to grow Canadian technology and security solutions exports into the Middle East market. Mr. Deek has an impressive track record of twenty (20) years working for fortune 100 companies, (15) years of which were in the UAE. His last role there was a Director of IT for India, Middle East and Africa for one of the largest US aerospace and defense companies.

“We’re excited to begin work as Patriot One’s Middle East security system integration partner,” expressed Dani Diab EVP of Gulfnet Security Systems. “Our goal is to rollout the PATSCAN Platform in Gulfnet’s corporate headquarters in Abu Dhabi, UAE to demonstrate our commitment, as well as to showcase the touchless, unobtrusive experience the PATSCAN Platform can offer to government and businesses across the region. Our team is ready to begin presenting the solution to its current and new clients within the UAE and will expand as demand increases from our neighboring countries.”

“Patriot One is excited to be partnering with Gulfnet Security Systems with this expansion to the Middle East and the UAE,” expressed Phil Lancaster, SVP Business Development. “We see this as an excellent opportunity to access this key strategic marketplace by introducing our PATSCAN Platform of threat detection technologies through a well-established and reputable company; one that has proven success in business operations and technology deployments across the region. This is a great next step for Patriot One following on the abundance of interest generated in Dubai at the 2020 INTERSEC Security Conference this past January, just prior to the Covid19 global pandemic and lockdown.”

Following the deployment of the initial PATSCAN Platform in the Gulfnet’s HQ Showcase, Patriot One and the Company will broaden its efforts in Platform sales and deployments throughout the UAE, and then expand across the Middle East region.

About Gulfnet Security Solutions

As a leading security contractor and systems integrator, Gulfnet Security Systems (GNSS) has over the years earned its customers’ trust and has been consistently able to meet and maintain demanding industry standards for designing, managing and implementing complex security solutions and executing related contracts in the most stringent conditions. Gulfnet’s established strength and reliability in project management, procurement, integrated logistics, training, and maintenance, coupled by its 24/7 competent local technical support, has gained GNSS a unique reputation in the market. The Company partners with acknowledged world leaders to provide a broad array of advanced and complex security systems and services backed by a strong local presence and a dedicated team of sales, business and engineering professionals. GNSS approaches every project with the same commitment, integrity, and set of principles to build innovative solutions and deliver highly sensitive projects to the market. Learn more at https://gulfnetsecurity.com

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot Ones' mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances, or potential health and safety threats for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

