Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gun control advocates hold nationwide protests

06/11/2022 | 07:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Tens of thousands of demonstrators took part in rallies across the United States on Saturday to demand that lawmakers pass legislation aimed at curbing gun violence following last month's massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

In the nation's capital, organizers with March for Our Lives estimated that 40,000 people assembled at the National Mall.

X GONZALEZ, CO-FOUNDER OF MARCH FOR YOUR LIVES AND SURVIVOR OF MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING SAYING: "How many ways can we say it? Gun violence does not discriminate. It happens everywhere and all the time. It has been happening everywhere all the time because you congress have done nothing to prevent it."

March for Our Lives, the gun safety group founded by student survivors of the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school, said it had planned hundreds of rallies nationwide for Saturday, including in New York City, where ninth grader Anya Biggs said she believed the country was close to becoming totally numb to the violence.

ANYA BIGGS, HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT: "I think we're reaching a national tipping point. Especially, well I'm in ninth grade but as I've seen over the past few years the amount of gun violence that has happened I think we're reaching a tipping point where we're about to hit desensitization to gun violence. I think that we're not there yet. I think we're not there yet. I think that if this trend continues and if we don't choose to take this opportunity to fight back, it's going to continue again, the cycle is going to continue and eventually people aren't going to be phased by it anymore."

The shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, New York, have added new urgency to the country's ongoing debate over gun violence, though the prospects for federal legislation remain uncertain given staunch Republican opposition to any limits on firearms.

In recent weeks, a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators vowed to hammer out a deal, though they have yet to reach an agreement. Their effort is focused on relatively modest changes, such as incentivizing states to pass "red flag" laws that allow authorities to keep guns from individuals deemed dangerous.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aMyanmar junta can't beat rebels, should restore democracy - U.S. diplomat
RE
01:47aFiji says climate change, not conflict, is Asia's biggest security threat
RE
01:19aJapan, China agree to boost defence dialogue - Japan defence minister
RE
01:12aJapan, China agree to boost defence dialogue - Japan defence minister
RE
12:55aTaiwan says it's willing to engage with China, doesn't want to close door
RE
12:14aTwo killed as Muslims and Hindus clash in India
RE
12:13aIdaho police round up white nationalist group
RE
06/11Biden says U.S. will fully fund New Mexico wildfire recovery
RE
06/11Ukraine says it still controls Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds
RE
06/11Doctor explains Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aviva : global websites
2Nashville, San Jose Earthquakes tie 0-0
3Automotive Stampings and Assemblies : General updates
4Rogers Communications' executive Loretta Rogers dies at the age of 83
5Independent Contractor Fatality at Peace River Pulp Mill